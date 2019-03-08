Budleigh suffer double defeat on final day of 2019 Tolchards League season

Budleigh's Tolchards Devon League A Division season ended in disappointment as they were beaten by Bradninch at Ottermouth.

Both side's, who had seen their respective promotion bids ended seven days before, made changes for the final outing of the 18 week league campaign.

After winning the toss and inviting the visitors to bat first, two wickets for Joel Murphy, one for Lloyd Murrin and one for Sean Butler had the visitors 63-4.

However, they then produced a 130 run partnership for the fifth wicket before closing on 241-6 from 41 overs.

Marc Trotman and Steve Booth both fell early in the home reply, but then the Dobles' James and Edward took the Ottermouth men into three figures before both fell, James for 40 and Ed for 25 to leave Budleigh on 122-4. Wickets continued to fall and Budleigh were eventually all out for 214 in 41.4 overs.

Luke Jefferson gave the home faithful something to cheer as he plundered 56 runs from just 37 deliveries, hitting seven fours and two sixes.

Budleigh completed the season in fifth place in the A Division table. Next year they will face the two sides promoted from the B Division, Seaton and Cullompton while coming down from the Premier Division are North Devon and Torquay.

Budleigh 2nds said good bye - for at least the next 12 months - to D Division East, going down by 10 wickets at Kentisbeare. Joe Marley top scored for the second game running, scoring 56 and Harry Parkin hit 39 as Budleigh closed on 271-8.

However, on the small ground at Kentisbeare that sort of score is arguably only 'par' and the home side's openers both scored centuries as Kentisbeare complete as 10 2icket win.

Budleigh 2nds finished rock bottom of the D Division East with just three wins and they will be joined next season in E Division East by Honiton 1st XI, who were also relegated, Clyst St George 2nd XI, Axminster 1st XI and Thorverton 2nds, who are all promoted from F Division East and Topsham St James 1st XI, Bradninch 2nds, Ottery St Mary 2nds, and the 1st XIs of both Countess Wear and Newton St Cyres.