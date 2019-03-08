Budleigh slip out of promotion placed after defeat at champions-elect Cornwood

A batsmans gear is left on the wicket during drinks. Picture STEVE BIRLEY Archant

Budleigh suffered a heavy eight wicket defeat when they travelled to face the only side to sit above them in the Tolchards Devon League B Division table at the start of the day; Cornwood.

However, with third placed Bradninch suffering a surprise home defeat to Hatherleigh, the loss at Cornwood has not done too much damage to the Budleigh promotion bid, though they have dropped out of the top.

After being asked to bat first, Marc Trotman and James Doble took the score to 41 before Doble fell for 14. Brother Ed took over, but he as soon out, trapped leg before for four and that bought Tarisai Musakanda to the wicket. Trotman fell for a 68-ball 31to leave Budleigh 93-3 and, just five runs later, Tom Oxland was fourth man out. Donovan Robinson joined Musakanda and they took the innings to 143 before Robinson fell for a 33-ball knock of seven.

Musakanda then lost Max Mejner before he too fell, but not before the Zimbabwe ace had slammed a 79-ball 89, rifling six sixes and four fours.

Once Musakanda was out, the end came soon after as the tail failed to wag for too long leaving Budleigh all out for 194 from 45.4 overs.

It is to Budleigh's credit that it took the home side - and A Division champions-in-waiting, Cornwood, as long as it did to get across the winning line.

They did only lose two wickets, but they needed almost 44 overs to seal their success.

The Budleigh wicket takers were Musakanda (1-32 from 7.4 overs) and Max Mejzner (1-48 from 10) whilst Joel Murphy was the most economical of the bowlers - his full shift of 10 overs only went for 31 runs!

W9th four games to play and 80 points up for grabs, Budleigh, who slipped out of the top two after that surprise win for Hatherleigh, are next in action this Saturday (August 10) with a home meeting against an Ivybridge side sitting one place and two points above the drop zone.

Cornwood are clear at the top with 247 points.

Hatherleigh, with 219, are now second while Budleigh, with 216 are third and Bradninch, with 210, are fourth. In their last four games, Budleigh face home games against both Hatherleigh and Bradninch!

Read a report on the A Division run-in at www.exmouthjournal.co.uk