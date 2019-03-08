Budleigh see off Ivybridge as promotion battle hots up

A batsmans gear is left on the wicket during drinks. Picture STEVE BIRLEY Archant

Budleigh remain entrenched in a thrilling Tolchards Devon League second tier promotion battle after a seven wicket Ottermouth win over Ivybridge.

In a match that was hit by the weather, Budleigh skipper Lloyd Murrin won the toss and wasted little time in asking the 'Bridgers' to bat first.

Sean Butler and Tarisai Musakanda shared the new ball duties and the Zimbabwean struck early thanks to a catch held by Joel Murphy.

First change bowler Jack England then took centre stage as he claimed three wickets and also provided the throw for a run out as Ivybridge slipped to 58-5.

The wickets kept falling as Ed Doble and Joel Murphy claimed wickets six and seven and it was soon 95 all out two balls into the 43rd over with one more for Murphy and two more for Doble.

There were some terrific bowling returns; Doble finished with 3-20 from 10 overs while England's figures were 3-23 from seven overs. Murphy's return was an impressive 2-3 from 5.2 overs and the other wicket taker was Musakanda.

The arrival of changed left Budleigh facing a revised target of 91 from 44 overs. They had an early wobble, losing James Doble (3), Ed Doble (14) and Marc Trotman (19), but from 36-3 there were no further mishaps as Tarisai Musakanda and Tom Oxland added 56 for the unbroken fourth wicket as Budleigh won in a degree of comfort, reaching 92-3 after 21 overs.

Musakanda was unbeaten on 32 from 35 balls, hitting five fours and Oxland was not out 17 from 31 deliveries.

So, with three games to play and 60 points up for grabs the top two places are being battled for by five teams with the race for promotion opened up following a rare defeat for table-topping Cornwood at the hands of Hatherleigh, who Budleigh entertain at Ottermouth this Saturday (August 17).

Budleigh head into the game sitting third in the table.

Ahead of matchday 15, the top five spots in the A Division are;

1, Cornwood 251; 2, Hatherleigh 237; 3, Budleigh 235; 4, Bradninch 226; 5, Tavistock 213.

This Saturday, as well as the Budleigh v Hatherleigh game there's also Cornwood v Tavistock and Bradninch v Abbotskerswell.