Budleigh see off Bideford to make it four wins from four

Budleigh Salterton against Bideford/Littleham/Westward Ho!. Picture: Sam Cooper Archant

Budleigh are three points clear at the top of the Tolchards Devon League A Division after a fourth successive win, a five wicket Ottermouth success over Bideford.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Budleigh Salterton against Bideford/Littleham/Westward Ho!. Picture: Sam Cooper Budleigh Salterton against Bideford/Littleham/Westward Ho!. Picture: Sam Cooper

The visiting side won the toss and opted to bat first but lost one of their openers with just nine on the board with Matt Murphy the successful home bowler, thanks to a catch held by Marc Trotman.

Tarisai Musakanda clean bowled the next man in and a second wicket for Murphy, this time via an Ed Doble catch, saw Bideford reduced to 50-3. Joel Murphy then got in on the act, reducing the visitors to 59-4 and half the Bideford team were back in the pavilion with 74 on the board after a smart stumping by James Doble to give Joel Murphy a second wicket. It was soon 112-7 as Musakanda held a catch to Muhammad Sarfraz his first wicket and then Musakanda hit the stumps to claim his second wicket.

The eighth wicket boosted the visiting effort and took the Bideford total to 166 before another Musakanda catch gave fourth change Jack England his first wicket and, after a third wicket for Musakanda he then held a third catch to give England a second wicket and the Bideford innings came to a halt on 182 with just two deliveries of the 50th and final over to be bowled.

As for the home bowling effort; Musakanda finished with figures of 3-43 from 10 overs. Young Murphy's return was 2-31 from six while his father Joel had figures of 2-36 from 10 and Jack England (2-18 from 4.4) and Sarfraz (1-34 from 10) were the other wicket takers.

Budleigh Salterton against Bideford/Littleham/Westward Ho!. Picture: Sam Cooper Budleigh Salterton against Bideford/Littleham/Westward Ho!. Picture: Sam Cooper

Marc Trotman and Muhammad Sarfraz launched the reply with the latter dismissed for 10 with the score on 34.

Trotman was joined by Ed Doble and the pair were two runs short of a century partnership when Doble fell having just chalked up his half century. Doble faced 87 balls and hit eight fours in his knock of 50. Tarisai Musakanda was next man in - and out - caught for eight with the reply then 143-3 and just three runs were added before Trotman became the fourth home wicket to fall, clean bowled, but not before he had scored 60 from 115 deliveries, hitting nine fours.

Donovan Robinson joined James Doble and the pair added 26 before Robinson became the fifth and final home wicket, run out for 16. All that was left was for Luke Jefferson to help Doble see their side to victory which was something they registered off the fourth delivery of the 46th over. Doble was not out 18 with Jefferson on eight at the close.

Budleigh Salterton against Bideford/Littleham/Westward Ho!. Picture: Sam Cooper Budleigh Salterton against Bideford/Littleham/Westward Ho!. Picture: Sam Cooper