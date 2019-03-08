Budleigh's promotion hopes are over for another year after defeat at Abbotskerswell

Picture: Thinkstock DAVID MARIUZ

Budleigh Salterton's hopes of lining up in the Tolchards Devon League Premier Division in 2020 came to an end when they were beaten by four wickets at Abbotskerswell.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

On a baking hot day, the home team won the toss and invited Budleigh to bat first.

The Ottermouth men had lost Steve Booth, bowled for four, James Doble, run out for 14, and Edward Doble, bowled for 22, with 43 runs on the score board.

Tom Oxland joined Tarisai Musakanda and the pair added 52 for the fourth wicket before Oxland fell to a catch for 27. Luke Jefferson was then run out for four and, when Musakanda also lost Donovan Robinson as a partner, the Budleigh number seven being caught for 11, the total was 141-6. Two runs later Musakanda fell for a run-a-ball seven boundary 47 and, despite skipper Lloyd Murrin being dismissed without troubling the scorers, the Budleigh tail wagged adding a further 43 thanks mainly to Nick Boult (10) and Joel Murphy (who hit a 62-ball 13) before the innings ended on 184 after 47.5 overs. When the home side replied, a Steve Booth catch gave Musakanda a wicket with the score on 22. Wickets then fell to Joel Murphy, Donovan Robinson and Sean Butler, to reduce Abbotskerswell to 69-4, but a fifth wicket partnership of 66 swung the game back the way of the hosts. A Musakanda catch gave Joel Murphy a second wicket to give Budleigh renewed hope, and, when Ed Doble struck minutes later, at 135-6, still needing 50 to win, the outcome was back in the balance. However, that was as good as it got for the Ottermouth men as the home side put together a half century unbroken seventh wicket stand to take the match honours and end the Budleigh promotion dream. Budleigh end their season on Saturday (August 31) with a home meeting with a Bradninch side who, like the Ottermouth men, had their own promotion hopes ended last time out, in their case, when beaten at home by Tavistock. When Budleigh travelled to Bradninch in July they were beaten by 80 runs.

Read an article about the terrific season of Tarisai Musakanda at www.exmouthjournal.co.uk