Budleigh move into promotion places with Abbotskerswell victory

PUBLISHED: 11:06 25 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:06 25 June 2019

Budleigh Salterton against Bideford/Littleham/Westward Ho!. Picture: Sam Cooper

Budleigh Salterton against Bideford/Littleham/Westward Ho!. Picture: Sam Cooper

A high scoring affair saw Budleigh Salterton beat Abbotskerswell achieve a 223-run target in a six wicket win.

Having won the toss Budleigh asked the visitors to bat and openers James Westlake and Charles Mitchell combined for a 59-run partnership.

Mitchell was eventually dismissed on 21 as he was caught by Edward Doble from Matt Murphy.

Number three Nick Watkin's unbeaten knock of 61 helped add further runs and a late flurry from Mark Gilmour meant Abbotskerswell achieved 222 runs at the end of the 50 overs.

Budleigh responded well with their opening batsmen scoring 43 before he loss of the first wicket.

Captain Doble added another 35 but it was the 62no of Tarisai Musakanda that pushed the team close to the target.

He combined with Tom Oxland and Luke Jefferson to reach 226 at the end of 47.4 overs.

The win moved Budleigh into second place ahead of Brandninch who were defeated by Tavistock.

The two meet next week when Budleigh travel to Bradninch on Saturday, June 29.

Most Read

Popworld is coming to Exmouth as Fever gets set to close its doors

Fever and Boutique, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Exmouth Pride in pictures - Town’s annual diversity festival continues to grow

Exmouth Pride in Manor Gardens. Ref exe 26 19TI 1030257. Picture: Terry Ife

Supermarket giant to install new cash point in Budleigh

SM Prior and Son which will soon be converted into a Tesco Express. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Recognition for scout leader Dave after 50 years of service

Exmouth 5th Sea Scouts who won the annual 'Woodjam' event. Picture: Katie Lee

Pervert sent lewd video to ‘girl’ who was really an undercover cop

Antony Turner, formerly of Topsham.

