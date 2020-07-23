Budleigh looking to extend an extraordinary home record against Exmouth

Action from Exmouth Cricket Club playing an inter-club T20 Competition. Picture: Sam Cooper Archant

Exmouth head for Ottermouth to take on Budleigh in what will be an intriguing local derby contest as both teams launch their new Devon League campaigns.

With the cricket season having suffered badly owing to the on-going problems with the Coronavirus pandemic, this coming Saturday (July 25) would have seen matchday 13 of the 2020 Tolchards Devon League season being played.

However, the final Saturday of July will now be the first of six Saturday matchdays that will see 131 teams across the Devon Cricket League compete in small four-team groups with the group winners ultimately going on to a finals day to see just who will be the 2020 season top team.

Exmouth and Budleigh are joined in their Premier East four-team group by Sidmouth and Seaton who meet each other at the Fortfield home of Sidmouth on Saturday.

The four teams will play each other home and away over the next six weeks with the group winner progressing to the finals day which will be played in September.

Saturday’s trip across to Ottermouth will be the first time the Maer men have travelled to meet their fierce rivals in a Devon league contest since they met there back on July 27, 2013.

That day, the fixture was hit by bad weather and abandoned with Budleigh batting, and 137-7. Bob Dawson (52) and Seb Langridge (42) had scored the bulk of the home runs while Gary Chappell had claimed three of the wickets for the Maer men.

Exmouth have not had the best of times at Ottermouth on recent visits for Devon League meetings – indeed they have not won there in a Devon League meeting since 1998! That day, Budleigh totalled 170 for five in their 46 overs, Aussie run-machine Mike Ready stroking 69 and Ian Gompertz 32. Richard Parker (53) led Exmouth to a four-wicket win, aided and abetted by Will Johnstone and Andy Procter, who chipped in with 20s.

Here we look at the most recent Budleigh versus Exmouth, Ottermouth clashes.

Season 2013

The July 27 meeting was abandoned with Budleigh batting first and 137-6.

Season 2012

Not a ball was bowled in the game scheduled for August 25, 2012, a day that saw action – and then just a few overs – in only one of the day’s five top flight Devon League games.

Season 2011

The teams met at Ottermouth on May 28, and the game ended in a draw. Exmouth batted first and runs from David Lye (74), Richard Baggs (59), Nick Folland (34) and Anthony Radunovich (27) helped the Maer men close on 230-7. James Hudson took 2-60 from a dozen overs for the home side who then laboured their way to a close of 188-8 in 46 overs to leave the game ending as a draw. Bob Dawson (43), Scott Barlow (37) and James Hudson (34), were the primary run scorers for Budleigh while four bowlers: Trevor Anning, David Lye, Radunovich and Toby Ingham, each bagged a brace of wickets for the Maer men.

Seasons 21010 and 2009 saw Exmouth and Budleigh playing in different divisions.

Season 2008

The teams met at Ottermouth on June 21, and again rain intervened to leave the match abandoned. Exmouth had been bowled out for 167 in 46.3 overs with only Andrew Buzza (63) and Mike Paine (30) making any impression with the bat while Ian Bishop (4-26) and Steve Spoljaric (45-60) did the damage with the ball. Budleigh were seemingly sailing towards victory on 105-1, with Sandy Allen (49) the only wicket to have been taken. West Indian Test player Omari Banks (34) and Spoljaric (10) were the home batsmen at the wicket when the rain washed away any chance of a result.

Season 2007

Not for the first time in this particular fixture, the weather played a part with not a ball being bowled in the May 12 fixture.

Season 2006

The teams met at Ottermouth on May 6, with Budleigh claiming an emphatic nine wicket win! Exmouth batted first and were restricted to 159-6 with the only batsmen to make much impression being Ryan Canning (60), Stuart Rintoul (34) and Will Gingell (26no). Andy Proctor, with 2-34, posted the pick of the home bowling returns. In the run chase, after losing Sam Richardson for a duck, James Beeny (80) and Steve Spoljaric (73) saw the Ottermouth men to victory.

Season 2005

The fact that the May 28 meeting at Ottermouth did not end in an away win was because of a heroic last-wicket partnership by Budleigh tail enders Ian Bishop and Lewis Baker! Exmouth batted first, and, with contributions from Nick Folland (75) and David Court (51), closed on 211-5 after their 55 overs. Robbie Newman was the most successful home bowler with 2-72 from his 17 overs.

Budleigh then slipped to 80-9 with Adam Gingell claiming 6-50, but then the last pair of Bishop (60) and Baker (13) dug in to see their side to a close of 155-9 and, while it was a losing draw for the home side, there was still no away win for Exmouth!

Season 2004

The teams met at Budleigh on August 28 and it resulted in a home win by seven wickets. Exmouth batted first and were bowled out for 163 with only Nick Folland (46) and James Hope (31) amongst the runs. Greg Marks claimed 3-37 for Budleigh who were then led to a straightforward success thanks to a half-century from Jeremy Crooker.

Season 2003

July 5 saw the teams meet at Ottermouth in an A Division game. Budleigh batted first and knocks of 63, from Neil Murrin and 61, from Andy Codling, saw them to 194-6. Future South African Test star J P Duminy and current Exmouth chairman Mark Davies, each bagged a brace of wickets for the Maer men who then replied with 173-8. Robbie Newman claimed a return of 3-73 as Budleigh took the winning draw.