Budleigh in second place after latest win

PUBLISHED: 07:17 25 July 2019 | UPDATED: 07:17 25 July 2019

Budleigh players leave the pitch at stumps after their win over Plympton Picture KEVIN CURRAN

Archant

The Budleigh win over Plympton and a defeat for Bradninch at table-topping Cornwood means that the Ottermouth men sit in one of the coveted promotion berths after two-thirds of the Tolchards Devon League campaign.

Zimbabwean Tarisai Musakanda hit his third century of the campaign in the win over Plympton.

That took him to 615 runs for the season and he is currently averaging 87.86. He is also proving a big asset with the ball as his latest haul, a four wicket return against Plympton sees him onto 23 wickets for the season.

So, with five games to go and 100 points to play for, Budleigh sit second in the table five points clear of Bradninch and 15 points shy of leaders Cornwood.

The final six games for Budleigh are: Bideford, away on Jul7 27; Cornwood, away on August 3; Ivybridge at home on August 10; Hatherleigh at home on August 17; Abbotskerswell away on August 24 and, in their final game of the season, the Ottermouth men entertain Bradninch in what could yet be a grand 'end of season winner-takes-all' contest.

