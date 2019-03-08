Advanced search

Budleigh exit Devon T20 at pool stage

PUBLISHED: 09:05 24 April 2019

Picture: Thinkstock

DAVID MARIUZ

Budleigh Salterton bowed out of the 2019 Devon T20 competition when they travelled to Cornwood to tale part in the pool five matches.

The Ottermouth men went down by 58 runs to North Devon and by six wickets to the host club.

North Devon batted first and closed on 157-5 with the Budleigh wicket takers being Sean Butler (2-30 from four overs), Joel Murphy (2-35 from four) and Jack England (1-43 from four).

In reply, Budleigh batted out their full 20 overs, closing on 99-9. Five players made it into double figures with the top score being the 20 hit by James England. Skipper Lloyd Murrin hit 13 and there were also contributions from Joel Murphy (12no), Tom Oxland 912) and James Doble (10).

Against Cornwood, Budleigh batted first and were restricted to 72-8 with the main contributors being James Doble (20), Lloyd Murrin (15no) and Jack England (13).

Cornwood lost four wickets getting home with the successful Budleigh bowlers being Joel Murphy (2-17 from four overs) and Will Oxland (1-16 from three overs).

