Budleigh defeat looks terminal to their A Division promotion bid

Budleigh Salterton suffered a 95-run defeat in their Tolchards Devon League A Division clash with Hatherleigh and the result probably ends the Ottermouth men's hopes of bagging one of the two coveted promotion berths that would see the club back playing in the Premier Division next season.

Budleigh skipper Lloyd Murrin won the toss and opted to field first, but the visiting openers took their side to 67 before Budleigh claimed their first wicket and the second wicket was not snared until Hatherleigh had 159 runs on the board.

That sparked a flurry of wickets, but the visitors managed to close on 205-6 after 49 overs.

The Budleigh reply slipped to 14-2 with the loss of Donovan Robinson (3) and James Doble (8) and, when Ed Doble joined them in the Ottermouth pavilion, Budleigh were 33-3.

Tom Oxland and Tarisai Musakanda took the reply to 87 when Oxland fell for nine and, when Musakanda was dismissed for a 60-ball 50 with seven fours, with the reply then 92-5, it began a regular loss of wickets with the final four going down for the addition of 18 runs as Budleigh were bowled out for 110 in 37.5 overs.

The defeat leaves Budleigh sitting fourth and now 16 points behind second placed Hatherleigh with just two matches remaining in the campaign.

With leaders Cornwood suffering a surprise defeat at the hands of Tavistock, things at the top of the A Division table could not be tighter, but, it does seem as if Budleigh's fourth reversal of the league season will prove to be the one that ended their bid to return to the top flight.

A Division table - top five with two matches (40pts) to play.

Cornwood 259 points with Ivybridge (A) followed by Plympton (H)

Hatherleigh 256 points with Bideford (A) followed by Ipplepen (H)

Bradninch 244 points with Tavistock (H) followed by Budleigh (A)

Budleigh 240 points with Abbotskerswell (A) followed by Bradninch (H)

Tavistock 231 points with Bradninch (A) followed by Bideford (H)