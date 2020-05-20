Budleigh CC - How the Ottermouth men have fared on matchday four of recent Devon League seasons

This Saturday (May 23) should have been matchday four of the 2020 Tolchards Devon League and Budleigh ought to have been preparing to entertain Tavistock.

With no cricket possible until, at the very earliest, July 1, we have taken a look back at matchday four fixtures for the Ottermouth men over the past decade.

Last season (2019)

Matchday four was a May 25 meeting with Bideford, Littleham and Westward Ho that Budleigh won by five wickets. The North Devon men batted first and were bowled out for 182 with wickets for Tarisai Musakanda (3-43), Matt Murphy (2-31) and fourth change Jack England (2-18). Marc Trotman (60) and Ed Doble (50) then underpinned a successful run chase.

Season 2018

Matchday four saw Budleigh lose to Plympton by 17 runs. Trevor Anning (3-14) and Lloyd Murrin (3-35) restricted Plympton to 183-9. That was enough to win the game though as Budleigh were bowled out for 166 with only Phil Anning (37) and Jack England (25) making much of an impression.

Season 2017

Matchday four saw Budleigh beaten by a margin of 144 runs by Hatherleigh who batted first and closed on 257-9. Trevor Anning (4-33) and Joel Murphy (2-51) were the principle wicket takers for Budleigh who were then bowled out for 113 with the only real resistance coming from Ben Phillips (37), Alex Richardson (21) and Lloyd Murrin (19).

Season 2016

Matchday four saw Chudleigh beaten by six wickets. Chudleigh batted first and were restricted to a total of 183-4 with single wicket returns for Matt Junk, Joel Murphy and Rob Craze. Ed Doble (60) and Sam Richardson (25) were then the main run getters as a Budleigh win was sealed on 184-4.

Season 2015

Matchday four saw Cephas Zhuwao provide the all-round match winning performance to see Barton beaten by 23 runs. Zhuwao hit 88 and there were contributions from Rob Craze (44) and Harry Parkin (21) in a total of 221. Zhuwao then claimed figures of 4-29 as Barton were bowled out for 198.

Season 2014

Matchday four should have seen Budleigh meet Hatherleigh, but May 24 of that season turned out to be a soggy Saturday and no play was possible.

Season 2013

Matchday four was a May 25 derby meeting with Exmouth that produced almost 600 runs! Exmouth batted first and were bowled out for 302 in 42.2 overs. David Lye (90), Seb Benton (61) and Richard Baggs (30) were the main run providers as Matt Kidd (4-60) and Joel Murphy (3-44) claimed the bulk of the wickets. Bob Dawson then hit a 133-ball 17-boundary 135, while Matt Kidd (38) and Harry Parkin (23) also chipped in, but Budleigh lost their final wicket on 261 to lose by a margin of 41 runs.

Season 2012

Matchday four saw Budleigh beaten by two wickets by Sandford. James Burke (56), Bob Dawson (56) and Elliott Rice (36) led Budleigh to an all out total of 210. Bob Dawson (4-45) and Joel Murphy (2-19) then shared the bulk of the wickets, but Sandford got home with two wickets in hand on 212-8,

Season 2011

Matchday four saw Budleigh once again meet Exmouth and this was at a time when there were winning and losing draws. Exmouth batted first and closed on 230-7 after 46 overs with runs from David Lye (74), Richard Baggs (59) and Nick Folland (34). James Hudson bagged a brace of wickets and there were single wickets from James Burke, Charlie Morris, Matt Sutcliffe and Joel Murphy. Budleigh then closed on 188-8 to land a losing draw. The main run scorers were Bob Dawson (43), Scott Barlow (37) and James Hudson (34) with four Exmouth bowlers; Anthony Radunovich, Trevor Anning, David Lye and Toby Ingham, each taking two wickets.

Season 2010

Matchday four of the season saw Budleigh beaten in a thrilling and close encounter with North Devon. Budleigh batted first and the innings was dominated by a magnificent century from Bob Dawson who was eventually out for 143. The ‘best of the rest’ was the knock of 55 from Sandy Allen as Budleigh closed their 50 overs on 267-7. North Devon timed their run chase to perfection, winning the game off the penultimate delivery of the final over of the day! Joel Murphy returned figures of 5-59 from 14.5 overs and Ian Bishop sent down 15 overs for his return of 2-76. Craig Overton hit 99 for North Devon before becoming one of Joel Murphy’s ‘fiver’ - trapped leg before when a run shy of a century.