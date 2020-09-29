Advanced search

Budleigh CC Academy XI win the 2020 Community League

The BSCC Academy team who are the 2020 Budleigh Cricket Club Community League champions. Picture: KEVIN CURRAN

A reduced cricket season at Ottermouth was brought to a close this Sunday with the finals of Budleigh Salterton Cricket Club’s Community League competition, writes Kevin Curran.

Covid restrictions did not allow cricket to start until July with strict rules applying. Groundsman Ray Dawson was responsible for fixtures and did a superb job in arranging for all of the club teams to complete their reduced fixture list.

Such was the enthusiasm of the Community League teams that a full programme was completed by the eight teams who entered this seasons competition.

The final was played out on the last Sunday of September.

The Budleigh CC Academy team batted first what is a T20 format competition and they left their opponents, a team representing The Sir Walter Raleigh in East Budleigh, with a target of 144.

The gallant Sir Walters men fell short with just 100 on the scoreboard when their last wicket fell.

