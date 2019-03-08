Budleigh Academy crowned Community League champions
PUBLISHED: 09:32 26 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:32 26 August 2019
Another highly successful Budleigh Cricket Club Community League competition came to a conclusion over the weekend.
The 2019 competition ended with a thrilling Finals Day played at Ottermouth.
Last year's winners, Kings Arms Otterton were hoping to retain their trophy but, at stumps, after day of action that saw two semi-finals and a final, it was the Budleigh Academy team celebrating with the trophy.