Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Budleigh Academy crowned Community League champions

PUBLISHED: 09:32 26 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:32 26 August 2019

The 2019 Budleigh Salterton Community Cricket League champions Budleigh Academy team, who defeated last years winners, Kings Arms Otterton, in the final. Picture: KEVIN CURRAN

The 2019 Budleigh Salterton Community Cricket League champions Budleigh Academy team, who defeated last years winners, Kings Arms Otterton, in the final. Picture: KEVIN CURRAN

Archant

Another highly successful Budleigh Cricket Club Community League competition came to a conclusion over the weekend.

The 2019 competition ended with a thrilling Finals Day played at Ottermouth.

Last year's winners, Kings Arms Otterton were hoping to retain their trophy but, at stumps, after day of action that saw two semi-finals and a final, it was the Budleigh Academy team celebrating with the trophy.

Most Read

Repeat online groomer caught by police sting

Antony Turner. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Exmouth Town thirds net 19 in opening Macron League outing

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Take an evening cruise along the spectacular Jurassic Coast

The Stuart Line boat passing spectular red cliffs. Picture: Daniel Smith, Stuart Line Cruises

Try a new activity during Join the Club Long Weekend in Topsham

Demonstrating some of the activities Topsham's clubs offer. Picture: Nick Hook

Popular seafront cafe’s extension ‘means the world’ to owner

Harbour View Cafe. Ref exe 11-17TI 8849. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

Repeat online groomer caught by police sting

Antony Turner. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Exmouth Town thirds net 19 in opening Macron League outing

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Take an evening cruise along the spectacular Jurassic Coast

The Stuart Line boat passing spectular red cliffs. Picture: Daniel Smith, Stuart Line Cruises

Try a new activity during Join the Club Long Weekend in Topsham

Demonstrating some of the activities Topsham's clubs offer. Picture: Nick Hook

Popular seafront cafe’s extension ‘means the world’ to owner

Harbour View Cafe. Ref exe 11-17TI 8849. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Budleigh Academy crowned Community League champions

The 2019 Budleigh Salterton Community Cricket League champions Budleigh Academy team, who defeated last years winners, Kings Arms Otterton, in the final. Picture: KEVIN CURRAN

Brixington Blues all set for another busy season of youth football

Exmouth Town thirds net 19 in opening Macron League outing

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Axminster archaeology student digs deep into history

James Windsor with an Edward III gold half noble, a Roman umbornate broach and an Axminster volunteer button from the 1790s.

Music marathon organiser ‘over the moon’ with fundraising total

Sarah Wilkinson and her son Ashley with the help of Nick Stiling and Jamie Reeves of the Dog and Donkey pub present a cheque to Jo-Anne Rigby and Marie Doran of Macmillan. Ref exb 34 19TI 8627. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists