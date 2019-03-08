Budleigh Academy crowned Community League champions

The 2019 Budleigh Salterton Community Cricket League champions Budleigh Academy team, who defeated last years winners, Kings Arms Otterton, in the final. Picture: KEVIN CURRAN Archant

Another highly successful Budleigh Cricket Club Community League competition came to a conclusion over the weekend.

The 2019 competition ended with a thrilling Finals Day played at Ottermouth.

Last year's winners, Kings Arms Otterton were hoping to retain their trophy but, at stumps, after day of action that saw two semi-finals and a final, it was the Budleigh Academy team celebrating with the trophy.