Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Budleigh 2nds well beaten at Chardstock

PUBLISHED: 14:34 02 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:34 02 June 2019

Picture: Thinkstock

Picture: Thinkstock

peplow

Budleigh 2nds were beaten by a margin of 10 wickets when they travelled to Chardstock for their latest D Division East game.

Batting first, Budleigh were bundled out for 110 inside 27 overs.

Alex Richardson, batting at number six, top scored with an unbeaten 29, but the only other double figure scores were those of 21, from opener Steve Booth, 18, from Ben Carter and 17 from Joe Marley. At one stage Budleigh were 96-5, but they lost their last five wickets for 14 runs.

The Chardstock openers saw their side to an emphatic success, knocking off the required runs in just 22.3 overs.

Budleigh skipper Steve Booth switched his bowlers around , using seven different players, but none had any success. Joe Marley had the most economical figures with his eight over return being 0-21.

Budleigh, who have now lost four of their five games so far this season, entertain Upottery 1st XI on Saturday (June 8).

Most Read

Teenage girls arrested following altercation in Exmouth

Police were called out to a number of incidents on Monday following the festival. Picture: Archant

Satan’s Slaves lead funeral cortege for ‘motorbike mad’ Samuel West

Hundreds of motorbikes led the funeral cortege. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Noodle bar will open in Exmouth town centre after plans get go-ahead

A noodle bar is set to open in Exmouth after plans were approved. Picture: Getty Images

East Devon MP told ‘come and see for yourself’ after claiming Exmouth history not displayed properly

Hugo Swire believes Exmouth's history is not being displayed properly. Picture: Terry Ife

T’Pau headline a hit-filled Exmouth Festival weekend

T'Pau performed at the Exmouth Festival on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Picture: Andrew Coley

Most Read

Teenage girls arrested following altercation in Exmouth

Police were called out to a number of incidents on Monday following the festival. Picture: Archant

Satan’s Slaves lead funeral cortege for ‘motorbike mad’ Samuel West

Hundreds of motorbikes led the funeral cortege. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Noodle bar will open in Exmouth town centre after plans get go-ahead

A noodle bar is set to open in Exmouth after plans were approved. Picture: Getty Images

East Devon MP told ‘come and see for yourself’ after claiming Exmouth history not displayed properly

Hugo Swire believes Exmouth's history is not being displayed properly. Picture: Terry Ife

T’Pau headline a hit-filled Exmouth Festival weekend

T'Pau performed at the Exmouth Festival on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Picture: Andrew Coley

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Brixington United U14s win Exeter City Youth Tournament

Brixington United Under-14s with the cup after their win at the Exeter City Youth Tournament hosted by Cullompton Rangers. Picture DAVE HAGGERTY

Budleigh 2nds well beaten at Chardstock

Picture: Thinkstock

Hospiscare Open Gardens 2019 in East Devon

Breach, Kilmington. Picture: Hospiscare

Moriarty Winds to play in Uplyme concert

Moriarty Winds. Picture: courtesy of the artists.

Blackmore Youth Theatre give preview of show in Exmouth Strand

Blackmore Youth Theatre performed songs from Annie Jr in The Strand. Picture: Jules Allen
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists