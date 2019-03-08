Budleigh 2nds well beaten at Chardstock

Budleigh 2nds were beaten by a margin of 10 wickets when they travelled to Chardstock for their latest D Division East game.

Batting first, Budleigh were bundled out for 110 inside 27 overs.

Alex Richardson, batting at number six, top scored with an unbeaten 29, but the only other double figure scores were those of 21, from opener Steve Booth, 18, from Ben Carter and 17 from Joe Marley. At one stage Budleigh were 96-5, but they lost their last five wickets for 14 runs.

The Chardstock openers saw their side to an emphatic success, knocking off the required runs in just 22.3 overs.

Budleigh skipper Steve Booth switched his bowlers around , using seven different players, but none had any success. Joe Marley had the most economical figures with his eight over return being 0-21.

Budleigh, who have now lost four of their five games so far this season, entertain Upottery 1st XI on Saturday (June 8).