Budleigh 2nds edged out in final over thriller at Sandford

Budleigh Salterton against Bideford/Littleham/Westward Ho!. Picture: Sam Cooper Archant

Indeed, so close was the match that the winning runs came with the home team's last pair at the wicket and with just four balls of the match remaining.

Budleigh skipper Daniel Messon won the toss and sent his openers out to face the new ball. However, one of them, Ian Messom, was soon back in the pavilion and he was immediately joined by number three bat Alex Richardson, with both trapped leg before wicket and just five runs on the Creedy Park score board. It was soon 34-3 with the loss of Nick Boult and then 60-4. It was thanks to the late order that the total was taken to just over 200 - Budleigh finally bowled out for 205. A seventh wicket partnership of 53 between James England (35) and Joseph Marley (30) helped and there were useful contributions from opener Russell (34), Ben Carter (29) and Oliver Clark (25).

Sandford made a confident start to the run chase and the only early wicket success for Budleigh was from a James England catch off Lee Russell. The second wicket was not snared until the hosts had 116 on the board. However, five wickets were claimed in quick succession to leave the home side a troubled 150-6, still 56 runs shy of the winning line. Indeed, Budleigh would have felt confident of wrapping u[p the win themselves when they claimed the ninth wicket with Sandford on 184, but the home side's last pair dug in and edged their way home, scoring the winning runs off the second delivery of the final over of the day.

For Budleigh, Lee Russell completed a good all-round day's work with figures of 3-33 and Kair Ahmadazai picked up two wickets for 41 runs.