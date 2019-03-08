Advanced search

Budleigh 2nds beaten at Honiton

PUBLISHED: 19:09 23 July 2019

A batsmans gear is left on the wicket during drinks. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

A batsmans gear is left on the wicket during drinks. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Archant

Budleigh 2nd XI suffered an 11th defeat in 12 D Division East outings when they went down by six wickets on their visit to Honiton 1st XI.

Budleigh skipper Dan Messom won the toss and decided to bat first, but saw his openers separated with just six on then board when Charles Parkin fell for two. Steve Booth had made 12 when he was the second man down with the score then 23-2.

Nick Boult 918), Lee Russell (16) and Alex Richardson (12), were all returned to the pavilion before the Budleigh score was into three figures. Skipper Messom got them over 100, but, on 108, he became the seventh wicket to fall when he was out for seven.

The last three wickets could only see a further two runs added as Joseph Marley, Sean Butler and Khair Ahmadazai were all dismissed without troubling the scorers and Budleigh were bowled out for 110 in 36.1 overs.

The Honiton run chase was a straight forward one as they got home in 21.3 overs, losing four wickets along the way.

Sean Butler and Lee Russell shared the wicket taking honours. Butler finished with 2-32 from nine overs while Russell, who sent down 4.3 overs, finished with 2-21.

On Saturday, Budleigh entertain second in the table Sandford 2nds.

