Budleigh 2nd XI beaten by visiting Feniton

PUBLISHED: 09:27 04 August 2020

Picture: Thinkstock

Picture: Thinkstock

DAVID MARIUZ

Budleigh 2nd XI went down by 14 runs when they entertained Feniton in a Devon League Tier Five East Three match.

Skipper Dan Messon won the toss and asked his opposite number to bat first. The new ball duties for Budleigh went to Chris Battin and Alex James and Battin struck twice to remove both openers. There were three more visiting wickets claimed with Lee Ruseell, Jack Garner and Gwyn Parks the successful home bowlers as Feniton closed on 235-2 after 40 overs with the bulk of their runs coming from an unbeaten 101 from Jack Tucker.

The Budleigh run chase was launched by Harry Parkin and Steve Both who saw the home score to 50 before Booth became the first man down. Parkin was back in the Ottermouth pavilion himself just after the score had clicked into three figures. Parkin was trapped leg before when on 65. Feniton then claimed five wickets for the addition of just 49 runs as Budleigh slipped to 155-6.

Skipper Dan Messon then joined Chris Battin and the pair added 46 for the unbroken eighth wicket, before they ran out overs and the Budleigh innings closed on 221-7 after 40 overs. Messon ended unbeaten on 26 and Chris Battin was not out 21 at stumps. Eight different bowlers were used by Feniton with three of them, Adam David (2-23), Marc Rusell (2-26) and Matthew Davies (2-47) accounting for all but one of the wickets between them.

