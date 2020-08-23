Advanced search

Bowlers deliver the goods in Maer men’s comfortable win at Seaton

PUBLISHED: 13:07 23 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:16 23 August 2020

Action from Exmouth Cricket Club playing an inter-club T20 Competition. Picture: Sam Cooper

Action from Exmouth Cricket Club playing an inter-club T20 Competition. Picture: Sam Cooper

Archant

Exmouth were comfortable seven wicket winners when they travelled to Court Lane, Seaton to take on the home side on the penultimate matchday of the Tolchards Devon League four-team competition campaign.

Plenty of midweek rain left many cricket grounds across Devon far from ‘firm’ and so winning the toss was a crucial aspect of games on the penultimate Saturday of August.

Exmouth skipper Andrew Buzza called correctly and had no hesitation in asking the home side to bat first.

It was always going to be the case that ball would dominate bat, particularly early on, and Seaton found themselves 29-4 at the end of the ninth over.

Wickets continued to tumble with the home side eventually bowled out for 78 in 25 overs and two balls.

Staying at the crease for any length of time was a challenge and number three bat Richard Warner survived the longest – his 28 balls faced seeing him score nine.

That score was topped by only one other batsman with Toby Tucker hitting three fours in his 11-ball 12.

Opening bat Josh Cann lasted 25 deliveries for his four and number seven bat Robbie Prior faced 18 deliveries for his two runs.

The Maer men held seven catches and all five of the bowlers got at least one wicket. The best of the returns was the 3-11 from nine overs by George Greenway. Skipper Buzza returned figures of 3-37 while the other figures were: Ryan Schaufler (2-11), Billy Rudolph (1-14) and Lawrence Greenway (1-0 from two balls bowls).

The successful run chase was led home by opener James Horler who carried his bat for a 62-ball, seven boundary 39. The best of the rest was the 30-ball 18 from Finn Marks. Rory Thoams (0) and Sam Goodier (1) were the other wickets to fall with Rory Craib (4) the other not out bat at the close.

For Seaton, skipper Ben Morgan produced the pick of the bowling returns with his 4.4 overs yielding home figures of 2-9. Joel Seward (1-15) was the other wicket taker.

The Maer men complete their league schedule with a matchday six home game against Budleigh on Saturday.

Play starts at the Maer ground at 12.30pm.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Michael Caines announces new executive chef ahead of watersports centre restaurant opening

Michael Caines has appointed Liam Finnegan as his new executive chef. Picture: ADHB/Matt Round

Three-vehicle collision on A376

Traffic being affected by a three-vehicle collision on the A376 at Exton. Picture: Becca Harris

Concerns over Exmouth pub’s extended opening hours

The Farmhouse, in Churchill Road, Exmouth, Picture: Google

Eat Out to Help Out: The Exmouth and Budleigh restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Exmouth and Budleigh Salterton are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Dog dies after falling over cliffs on Exmouth beach

Tourists are expected in large numbers to see the stunning scenery of East Devon. Picture: Simon Horn.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Michael Caines announces new executive chef ahead of watersports centre restaurant opening

Michael Caines has appointed Liam Finnegan as his new executive chef. Picture: ADHB/Matt Round

Three-vehicle collision on A376

Traffic being affected by a three-vehicle collision on the A376 at Exton. Picture: Becca Harris

Concerns over Exmouth pub’s extended opening hours

The Farmhouse, in Churchill Road, Exmouth, Picture: Google

Eat Out to Help Out: The Exmouth and Budleigh restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Exmouth and Budleigh Salterton are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Dog dies after falling over cliffs on Exmouth beach

Tourists are expected in large numbers to see the stunning scenery of East Devon. Picture: Simon Horn.

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

New signing Alphie Mahon impresses in Exmouth Town draw with Saltash United

The Exmouth Town flag that can be seen at home and away games. Picture MARTIN COOK

Bowlers deliver the goods in Maer men’s comfortable win at Seaton

Action from Exmouth Cricket Club playing an inter-club T20 Competition. Picture: Sam Cooper

Book on Devon rave scene by former Exmouth college student set for release

The cover of Billy Moran's new book - Don't Worry Everything is Going to be Amazing. Picture: Billy Moran

The Northcott lines up events for the months ahead with autumn programme

This year's pantomime at Exeter Northcott Theatre Picture: Mark Dawson Photography

Virtual pub quiz to boost funds for Devon Air Ambulance

The Devon Air Ambulance. Picture: SUBMITTED