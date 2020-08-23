Bowlers deliver the goods in Maer men’s comfortable win at Seaton

Action from Exmouth Cricket Club playing an inter-club T20 Competition.

Exmouth were comfortable seven wicket winners when they travelled to Court Lane, Seaton to take on the home side on the penultimate matchday of the Tolchards Devon League four-team competition campaign.

Plenty of midweek rain left many cricket grounds across Devon far from ‘firm’ and so winning the toss was a crucial aspect of games on the penultimate Saturday of August.

Exmouth skipper Andrew Buzza called correctly and had no hesitation in asking the home side to bat first.

It was always going to be the case that ball would dominate bat, particularly early on, and Seaton found themselves 29-4 at the end of the ninth over.

Wickets continued to tumble with the home side eventually bowled out for 78 in 25 overs and two balls.

Staying at the crease for any length of time was a challenge and number three bat Richard Warner survived the longest – his 28 balls faced seeing him score nine.

That score was topped by only one other batsman with Toby Tucker hitting three fours in his 11-ball 12.

Opening bat Josh Cann lasted 25 deliveries for his four and number seven bat Robbie Prior faced 18 deliveries for his two runs.

The Maer men held seven catches and all five of the bowlers got at least one wicket. The best of the returns was the 3-11 from nine overs by George Greenway. Skipper Buzza returned figures of 3-37 while the other figures were: Ryan Schaufler (2-11), Billy Rudolph (1-14) and Lawrence Greenway (1-0 from two balls bowls).

The successful run chase was led home by opener James Horler who carried his bat for a 62-ball, seven boundary 39. The best of the rest was the 30-ball 18 from Finn Marks. Rory Thoams (0) and Sam Goodier (1) were the other wickets to fall with Rory Craib (4) the other not out bat at the close.

For Seaton, skipper Ben Morgan produced the pick of the bowling returns with his 4.4 overs yielding home figures of 2-9. Joel Seward (1-15) was the other wicket taker.

The Maer men complete their league schedule with a matchday six home game against Budleigh on Saturday.

Play starts at the Maer ground at 12.30pm.