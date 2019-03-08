Boundy half century sets up Woodbury & Newton St Cyres win at Bradninch

Woodbury & Newton St Cyres batsman Steve Boundy raises his bat after reaching his half century in the win at Bradninch. Picture STEVE BIRLEY Archant

Woodbury & Newton St Cyres completed a superb run chase to claim a three wicket win from their visit to Bradninch for a Tolchards Devon League E Division East fixture.

Woodbury & Newton St Cyres batsman Steve Boundy in action during the win at Bradninch. Picture STEVE BIRLEY Woodbury & Newton St Cyres batsman Steve Boundy in action during the win at Bradninch. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Skipper Nalin Chouhan won the toss and invited the home side to bat first and saw both openers removed - one by himself and one by Martin Pearce to leave the home side 48-2. A second wicket for Pearce made it 55-23, but the fourth wicket pairing saw the home total into three figures before Becca Silk claimed a wicket during another fine spell of off-spin.

Young spinner Daniel Alford then snared himself a wicket and, despite a 43 run partnership, for the eighth wicket, Chouhan would have been content at tea with his side facing a run chase of 236 in 45 overs.

Martin Pearce took the bowling honours with figures of 3-39 from eight overs and Daniel Alford had figures of 2-54 from nine while Dave Church (1-38), Becca Silk (1-36) and skipper Chouhan (1-50) were the other wicket takers.

The run chase was launched by Shennan Grossberg and Simon Vicary, but the latter fell for five with the score on 15 and, when Ian Hughes became the second wicket to fall - in his case for a 24th ball duck, The reply stood at 50-2. One run shy of a three figure total saw the loss of the third wicket - opener Grossberg trapped leg before for 28 and it was soon 103-4 with Martin Pearce out for two.

Woodbury & Newton St Cyres batsman Steve Boundy at the non strikers end during the win at Bradninch. Picture STEVE BIRLEY Woodbury & Newton St Cyres batsman Steve Boundy at the non strikers end during the win at Bradninch. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Twenty-seven runs were added before Lloyd Loman was fifth man out for six with the score then 130-5.

However, Steve Boundy, who had come in at the fall of the second wicket, was still, there and he was joined by Leighton Dayman and they took the reply to 168 when Dayman was run out to leave the run chase on 168-6. Skipper Chouhan was next man in and he and Boundy took the total to 187 in the 38th over when the splendid innings of Boundy was finally ended. He scored 62 from 91 deliveries and his innings was pivotal to the successful run chase. When Boundy was out there was still work to be done with Dave Church joining his skipper at the wicket and some 46 runs still needed at a rate of a run-a-ball. However, Church and Chouhan put bat to ball to great effect as they plundered 13 runs off the 37th over and 14 off the 39th and it was left to Church to hit a four to bring up a three wicket win with nine balls of the contest remaining.

Church finished not out 29 from 22 balls and Chouhan's unbeaten 25 came from just 19 deliveries.

Woodbury & Newton St Cyres skipper Nalin Chounhan in action during the win at Bradninch. Picture STEVE BIRLEY Woodbury & Newton St Cyres skipper Nalin Chounhan in action during the win at Bradninch. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Woodbury & Newton St Cyres skipper Nalin Chounhan in action during the win at Bradninch. Picture STEVE BIRLEY Woodbury & Newton St Cyres skipper Nalin Chounhan in action during the win at Bradninch. Picture STEVE BIRLEY