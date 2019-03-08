Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Boundy half century as Woodbury & Newton St Cyres bag first win of the season

PUBLISHED: 13:42 29 May 2019

Daniel Alford bowling for Woodbury and Newton St Cyres in the meeting with Bradninch. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Daniel Alford bowling for Woodbury and Newton St Cyres in the meeting with Bradninch. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Archant

Teenager Daniel Alford took three wickets to help Woodbury & Newton St Cyres to their first win of the E Division East campaign as they won by five wickets at Upottery 2nds.

Young Alford, who had taken two wickets the week before in the third straight defeat for the team - beaten at home by Bradninch 2nds - finished with figures of 3-26 and Martin Pearce had a return of 2-53 as the home side were restricted to 187-8.

Stephen Boundy then led the successful run chase with the side's top score of 51 as Woodbury and Newton St Cures chalked up a five wicket win, replying with 188-5.

The 'best of the rest' in terms of the batting contributions were knocks of 27, from Jim Jones and 24, from Lloyd Lowman.

On Saturday (June 1), Woodbury & Newton St Cyres are in home action when they entertain a North Devon side that have won all four of their opening games, banking all but three of the 80 points available to date.

Most Read

Teenage girls arrested following altercation in Exmouth

Police were called out to a number of incidents on Monday following the festival. Picture: Archant

T’Pau headline a hit-filled Exmouth Festival weekend

T'Pau performed at the Exmouth Festival on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Picture: Andrew Coley

Investigation closes Exmouth road for eight hours after collision

The collision occured at 2.25am. Picture: Google Street View

Brexit Party romp to victory in European elections

Brexit Party candidate Anne Widdecombe. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Pictures: Budleigh Gala Week 2019

Budleigh Gala 2019. Picture: Fran McElhone

Most Read

Teenage girls arrested following altercation in Exmouth

Police were called out to a number of incidents on Monday following the festival. Picture: Archant

T’Pau headline a hit-filled Exmouth Festival weekend

T'Pau performed at the Exmouth Festival on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Picture: Andrew Coley

Investigation closes Exmouth road for eight hours after collision

The collision occured at 2.25am. Picture: Google Street View

Brexit Party romp to victory in European elections

Brexit Party candidate Anne Widdecombe. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Pictures: Budleigh Gala Week 2019

Budleigh Gala 2019. Picture: Fran McElhone

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Boundy half century as Woodbury & Newton St Cyres bag first win of the season

Daniel Alford bowling for Woodbury and Newton St Cyres in the meeting with Bradninch. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Exmouth MMA fighter crowned featherweight UK champion

Aftermath

Clyst St George openers in 252 run opening stand

Action from a Clyst St George pre-sason game ahead of the start of the 2019 Tolchards Devon League campaign. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Budleigh defeated by visiting Port of Bristol

East Devon Bowmaker success for Clayton, Lippett and Artley

Golf club and ball
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists