Boundy half century as Woodbury & Newton St Cyres bag first win of the season

Daniel Alford bowling for Woodbury and Newton St Cyres in the meeting with Bradninch. Picture STEVE BIRLEY Archant

Teenager Daniel Alford took three wickets to help Woodbury & Newton St Cyres to their first win of the E Division East campaign as they won by five wickets at Upottery 2nds.

Young Alford, who had taken two wickets the week before in the third straight defeat for the team - beaten at home by Bradninch 2nds - finished with figures of 3-26 and Martin Pearce had a return of 2-53 as the home side were restricted to 187-8.

Stephen Boundy then led the successful run chase with the side's top score of 51 as Woodbury and Newton St Cures chalked up a five wicket win, replying with 188-5.

The 'best of the rest' in terms of the batting contributions were knocks of 27, from Jim Jones and 24, from Lloyd Lowman.

On Saturday (June 1), Woodbury & Newton St Cyres are in home action when they entertain a North Devon side that have won all four of their opening games, banking all but three of the 80 points available to date.