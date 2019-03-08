Boundy half century as Woodbury & Newton St Cyres bag first win of the season
PUBLISHED: 13:42 29 May 2019
Archant
Teenager Daniel Alford took three wickets to help Woodbury & Newton St Cyres to their first win of the E Division East campaign as they won by five wickets at Upottery 2nds.
Young Alford, who had taken two wickets the week before in the third straight defeat for the team - beaten at home by Bradninch 2nds - finished with figures of 3-26 and Martin Pearce had a return of 2-53 as the home side were restricted to 187-8.
Stephen Boundy then led the successful run chase with the side's top score of 51 as Woodbury and Newton St Cures chalked up a five wicket win, replying with 188-5.
The 'best of the rest' in terms of the batting contributions were knocks of 27, from Jim Jones and 24, from Lloyd Lowman.
On Saturday (June 1), Woodbury & Newton St Cyres are in home action when they entertain a North Devon side that have won all four of their opening games, banking all but three of the 80 points available to date.