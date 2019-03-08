Advanced search

Becca Silk stars for Woodbury & Newton St Cyres

PUBLISHED: 12:30 13 August 2019

Becca Silk bowling for Woodbury at home to Bideford. Ref exsp 29 19TI 7780. Picture: Terry Ife

Becca Silk bowling for Woodbury at home to Bideford. Ref exsp 29 19TI 7780. Picture: Terry Ife

Woodbury & Newton St Cyres all-rounder Becca Silk had a day to remember, albeit in a losing cause as she hit her side's second top score and the took four wickets in a three wicket defeat at home to Ottery St Mary 2nds.

Batting first at their Town Lane home, Woodbury were bowled out for 137 in 41.1 overs.

Number seven bat Dave Church top scored with 24 while Silk, batting in the number nine berth, scored 22.

There were also knocks of 19 from both opener Shenan Grossberg and skipper Nalin Chouhan and the only other double figure score was the 12 runs scored by Stephen Boundy - though the total was boosted by 39 extras - 31 of them wides.

Silk then served up the impressive figures of 4-18 from a full shift of nine overs, but the Otters got home on 138-7 after 40.5 overs.

The three other wickets that Woodbury took were shared by Martin Pearce, Daniel Alford and Dave Church.

Man bemoans option to let non-residents rent beach hut spaces on Budleigh seafront

Beach huts at Budleigh Salterton.

Public toilets to be closed for months after arson attack

The toilets in Jarvis Close. Picture: Google

Pensioner’s ring appeal after sea swim ordeal

The beach at Budleigh Salterton. Ref exb 29-16TI 4646. Picture: Terry Ife

Food service businesses urged to ‘Think Sink’

water draining in washbasin. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

War hero nurse recognised with Commonwealth gravestone

Service for deceased Exmouth nurse, Olive J. Willey who has recieved a Commonwealth gravestone. Ref exe 32 19TI 9644. Picture: Terry Ife

