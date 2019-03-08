Becca Silk stars for Woodbury & Newton St Cyres

Woodbury & Newton St Cyres all-rounder Becca Silk had a day to remember, albeit in a losing cause as she hit her side's second top score and the took four wickets in a three wicket defeat at home to Ottery St Mary 2nds.

Batting first at their Town Lane home, Woodbury were bowled out for 137 in 41.1 overs.

Number seven bat Dave Church top scored with 24 while Silk, batting in the number nine berth, scored 22.

There were also knocks of 19 from both opener Shenan Grossberg and skipper Nalin Chouhan and the only other double figure score was the 12 runs scored by Stephen Boundy - though the total was boosted by 39 extras - 31 of them wides.

Silk then served up the impressive figures of 4-18 from a full shift of nine overs, but the Otters got home on 138-7 after 40.5 overs.

The three other wickets that Woodbury took were shared by Martin Pearce, Daniel Alford and Dave Church.