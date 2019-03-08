Baggs ton keeps Maer men 2nd XI in title hunt

Richard Baggs batting for Exmouth II's at Whimple.

Former Exmouth skipper Richard Baggs is these days more often seen marshalling many of the Maer ground youngsters in the club;'s22nd XI and, on matchday 12 of the Tolchards Devon League season, he rolled back the years to stroke an imperious 124 as the team won handsomely on their visit to Whimple for a C Division East game.

James Edworthy batting for Exmouth II's at Whimple.

Such was the Baggs dominance of the run scoring that the 'best of the rest' was a knock of 27 from James Edworthy while Jeremy Tozer chipped in with 18 as Exmouth closed on 226-8.

After tea, Matt Tarry struck twice in quick succession with the new ball to leave Whimple on 18-2, but their third wicket saw them recover and get up to 75 before a flurry of wickets with the final one taken with the reply on 114 after 33 overs.

James Edworthy took the bowling honours with a return of 4-27 from eight overs and there were two wicket s each for Matt Tarry (2-12 from nine) and Marc Douglas (2-52 from nine). The league season is now two-thirds of the way through and next up for the Maer men is Saturday's (July 27) home meeting with Alphington. The top two, Heathcoat 2nds and Sidmouth 2nds meet on Saturday at the Fortfield and so a Maer men home win on Saturday would keep them very much in the race for that one coveted promotion spot that is on offer in the division.