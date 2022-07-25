Cricket round up from the top four divisions

With six games still left, it may be too early to call it 'Make Or Break', but Exmouth can put one hand on the Tolchards Devon League 'A' Division title if they beat second-placed Plympton at Harewood Park on Saturday.

Exmouth, who saw off Kilmington by eight wickets last weekend, face a Plympton side in impressive form, having won seven of their last eight games.

Budleigh are hanging in there, still with high hopes of that second promotion spot, after Max Mejzner's 75no saw them chase down Abbotskerswell's 180 by five wickets.

Budleigh have winless Seaton at home this Saturday.

Leaders North Devon's 101-run win over second-placed Sandford leaves the Instow club 18pts clear at the top of the Premier Division, but it's still far from settled.

Champions Tiverton Heathcoat, who won by four wickets at Bovey Tracey, have hauled themselves out of a lean spell, while Cornwood are up to fourth place after a remarkable win over Sidmouth.

Sidmouth could hardly have dreamed what might happen when they posted 291-5 (50ovs), with Codi Yussuf hitting 116 and Taylor Ingham-Hill 66.

But Cornwood knocked them off for only two wickets with more than six overs to spare after a 210 opening stand between Jay Bista (182no) and Max Finzel (77).

The table reads: North Devon 183, Sandford 165, Heathcoat 162, Cornwood 156, Bradninch 150 and Sidmouth 146.

Cornwood will be relishing North Devon at home this Saturday, while Sidmouth travel to Heathcoat.

Clyst St George took advantage of an abandonment between 'B' Division title rivals Tavistock and Bovey Tracey II to move into second place with a high-scoring 30-run win over Cullompton.

Chris Ferro scored 109 (133balls) as Clyst posted 244-7. They're now only ten points behind Bovey, who they meet at Bohea Field on August 13.

You'd be a brave man to pick the 'C' East winners after another topsy-turvy weekend, which saw defeats for leaders Alphington/Countess Wear, Sidmouth 2nd XI and Uplyme & Lyme Regis.

Sandford 2nds chased down Alphington's 262-4 by four wickets, Sidmouth lost to Exeter 2nds and Ottery St Mary beat Uplyme.

Alphington (180pts) still lead, from Sidmouth 174, Sandford 167 and Uplyme 162.