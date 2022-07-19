Cricket round up from the region

Exmouth took a big step towards winning the Tolchards Devon League 'A' Division championship, and with it an immediate return to the Premier Division, when they comfortably beat one of their promotion rivals, Torquay, at the Recreation Ground.

They now top the table with 186 points, ahead of a home game against Kilmington this weekend, from Plympton (161), Budleigh Salterton (153), Torquay (151) and Exeter (145).

The Premier Division is coming nicely to the boil.

The top-two, North Devon and Sandford both won, the leaders beating Sidmouth by just nine runs in an exciting game at Instow and Sandford proving too good for Bovey Tracey by seven wickets.

North Devon lead the way with 164, from Sandford (159), with Sidmouth (143) still third, improving Cornwood (140) and Bovey (139).

But there's a 'biggie' this Saturday - North Devon v Sandford with the title very much on the line.

Have Uplyme & Lyme Regis blown the 'C' Division East title?

Apparently cruising along only last month, Uplyme have now lost three on the trot and are down to third place, 13 points behind leaders Alphington & Countess Wear.

Anand Abhishek scored 81 out of 177-9 (45ovs) against Exeter 2nds, and Uplyme did make the visitors sweat, but Exeter still won by two wickets with seven overs to spare.

Exmouth 2nd XI, who have improved steadily, posted 210-8 against Upottery at The Maer, Ed Maynard hitting 82, and Greg Marks then took 4-39 from 8.2 overs as Upottery were dismissed for 210.

Sidmouth 2nds piled up 367-5 (Josh Patidar 132) against Sandford 2nds 260-9.

Shobrooke Park still lead 'D' Division East, second-placed Sidmouth 2nds losing an eventful game at mid-table Sampford Peverell & Tiverton and with it the chance to close the gap on the leaders.

They failed to make the most of a 163 opening stand between Steve Booth and Donovan Robinson, and Sampford eventually chased down 264 to win with Joe Parkinson on 104no.

Brad Smith's 119 off 88 balls was key to Whimple (3rd) beating Barnstaple - the hosts scored 246, winning by 31 runs.