Cricket round-up from the East Devon region

Richard Foan, Captain of Sandford CC fist pumps Sandy Allen of Sandford CC on beating Heathcoat CC - Credit: Phil Mingo/PPAUK

A brilliant century from Jason Niemand, his third of the league season, gave Exmouth an eight-wicket win over Thorverton in the A Division.

With Torquay slipping up at local rivals Abbotskerswell, Exmouth now have a lead of 27 points.

But watch out for East Devon rivals Budleigh Salterton, who are up to fourth ahead of a meeting with Exmouth at Budleigh this Saturday.

Exeter (3rd) did a similar demolition job on bottom side Seaton - they scored 320 and skittled Seaton out for 79 - while Barton beat Thorverton by 98 runs.

'C' Division East threw up two nail-biting finishes.

Sidmouth 2nds will still be kicking themselves for bowling 34 Extras at leaders Uplyme & Lyme Regis at King George V.

Lyme scored 238-7 (Sam Farrow 77) and won by only two runs after Sidmouth opener Taylor Ingham-Hill's brave 121 off 92 balls.

And Ottery St Mary made the same mistake - they bowled 36 Extras at Braunton (206-7) and fell just four runs short (Alex Clements 75).

Exmouth 2nd XI owed their much-needed 50-run win at Exeter 2nds to an heroic 52no by No.9 Jon Martin - it enabled them to post 205 and then Elijah Pyne took 4-25 as the hosts were dismissed for 155.

Uplyme lead with 137pts, from Sandford 2nds 130, Braunton 118, Alphington 114 and Sidmouth 2nds 110.

Budleigh 2nds' openers Donovan Robinson (103no) and Marc Troman (80no) made light work of Chardstock's 212 to go top of the 'D' East table.

They took advantage of Whimple (214) slipping up at home to Clyst Hydon by nine wickets - Clyst's Ian Sutton hit 102 and Graham Trude 72no).

Saturday's fixtures for our local clubs include: Premier - Plymouth v Sidmouth; A - Budleigh Salterton v Exmouth, Thorverton v Seaton, Kilmington v Barton; C East - Exmouth II v Uplyme, Sidmouth II v Upottery, Alpington v Ottery St Mary; D East - Shobrooke Park v Whimple, Feniton v Budleigh II, Chardstock v Sampford Peverell & Tiverton, Clyst Hydon v Clyst St George; E East - OSM II v Sidmouth III, North Devon II v Honiton, Kentisbeare v Woodbury & Newton St Cyres; F East – Whimple II v Sidbury.