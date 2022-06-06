News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > Sport

Cricket round-up from across the region

Author Picture Icon

Dave Thomas

Published: 12:04 PM June 6, 2022
Jiniv Joshi of Torquay CC

Jiniv Joshi of Torquay CC - Credit: Tom Sandberg/PPAUK

An unbeaten first-wicket stand of 170 between Jason Niemand and James Horler saw Exmouth cruise to a ten-wicket win at Abbotskerswell and lifted the Maer side to the top of the Tolchards Devon League A Division. 

Exmouth's win took full advantage of previous leaders Budleigh Salterton's crushing 164-run defeat at Torquay. 

Premier Division Sidmouth's captain Luke Bess did not mince his words after another erratic display with the bat had cost them a six-wicket defeat at home to Paignton, which sees them one off the bottom of the table. 

Teetering on 85-7, only Cameron Evans Granger's gutsy 47 and a last-wicket flourish between Charlie Miles (35) and Tom Simmons (31) lifted them to 202. 

Indian all-rounder Divyaansh Saxena's 108no led Paignton home, with Bess telling the league website: "We batted poorly again, and until we can put a decent score on the board, we won't win many games of cricket." 

Champions Tiverton Heathcoat top the Premier table (90pts), although Cornwood pushed them for a three-wicket win, and their home game against surprise packets North Devon this Saturday could be interesting. 

Exmouth's first team may be going well, but their 2nd XI is bottom of C Division East after a tense four-wicket defeat by Sidmouth II. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Man sustained head injuries after Exmouth town centre altercation
  2. 2 Kevin Hill set for Torquay United reunion at Southern Road
  3. 3 Injured man rescued after Exmouth rocks fall
  1. 4 Budleigh's new plinth to mark Queens Jubilee
  2. 5 Man suffers suspected spinal injuries after falling on rocks at Sandy Bay
  3. 6 Death of man and woman found at Exmouth address not suspicious say police
  4. 7 Famous Ladies of Exmouth – Mary Anne Clarke 
  5. 8 Exmouth fire station charity car-wash this Saturday
  6. 9 Full line-up announced for Exmouth Festival
  7. 10 Space above empty Exmouth shop to be turned into two-bed flat

Ed Maynard hit 53 in Exmouth's 212-7, but a fifth-wicket stand of 99 between Anthony Griffiths (52no) and Louis Adey (57) took Sidmouth to victory. 

Uplyme & Lyme Regis top the table after Mark Batey's 55no led them to a five-wicket win against Alphington & Countess Wear. 

Whimple lead the way in D Division East - they beat bottom side Chardstock by 91 runs. 

This Saturday's league fixtures include: Premier - Bradninch v Sidmouth; A - Exmouth v Seaton, Budleigh Salterton v Barton, Exeter v Torquay, Kilmington v Plympton; C East - Sidmouth II v Ottery St Mary, Braunton v Uplyme, Alphington v Exmouth II, Upottery v Heathcoat II; D East - Chardstock v Shobrooke Park, Clyst St George II v Budleigh Salterton II, North Devon II v Whimple; E East - Kentisbeare v Sidmouth III, Honiton v Woodbury/Newton St Cyres, Ottery II v Thorverton II; F East Axminster v Sidbury. 

Cricket
East Devon News

Don't Miss

Road closed sign

Which East Devon roads are closed for jubilee street parties?

Dan Wilkins

person
Exmouth's new deaf academy has opened to students. Picture: Lily Holmes

Exmouth Deaf Academy rated 'requires improvement' by latest Ofsted

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon
Ottery St. Mary jubilee celebrations at the Land of Canaan. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref sho 2326-23-

Put the bunting out - East Devon gets ready for Jubilee revelry

Philippa Davies

person
exmouth queens jubilee

Knitted Jubilee window display at Exmouth funeral directors

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon