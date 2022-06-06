Cricket round-up from across the region
- Credit: Tom Sandberg/PPAUK
An unbeaten first-wicket stand of 170 between Jason Niemand and James Horler saw Exmouth cruise to a ten-wicket win at Abbotskerswell and lifted the Maer side to the top of the Tolchards Devon League A Division.
Exmouth's win took full advantage of previous leaders Budleigh Salterton's crushing 164-run defeat at Torquay.
Premier Division Sidmouth's captain Luke Bess did not mince his words after another erratic display with the bat had cost them a six-wicket defeat at home to Paignton, which sees them one off the bottom of the table.
Teetering on 85-7, only Cameron Evans Granger's gutsy 47 and a last-wicket flourish between Charlie Miles (35) and Tom Simmons (31) lifted them to 202.
Indian all-rounder Divyaansh Saxena's 108no led Paignton home, with Bess telling the league website: "We batted poorly again, and until we can put a decent score on the board, we won't win many games of cricket."
Champions Tiverton Heathcoat top the Premier table (90pts), although Cornwood pushed them for a three-wicket win, and their home game against surprise packets North Devon this Saturday could be interesting.
Exmouth's first team may be going well, but their 2nd XI is bottom of C Division East after a tense four-wicket defeat by Sidmouth II.
Ed Maynard hit 53 in Exmouth's 212-7, but a fifth-wicket stand of 99 between Anthony Griffiths (52no) and Louis Adey (57) took Sidmouth to victory.
Uplyme & Lyme Regis top the table after Mark Batey's 55no led them to a five-wicket win against Alphington & Countess Wear.
Whimple lead the way in D Division East - they beat bottom side Chardstock by 91 runs.
This Saturday's league fixtures include: Premier - Bradninch v Sidmouth; A - Exmouth v Seaton, Budleigh Salterton v Barton, Exeter v Torquay, Kilmington v Plympton; C East - Sidmouth II v Ottery St Mary, Braunton v Uplyme, Alphington v Exmouth II, Upottery v Heathcoat II; D East - Chardstock v Shobrooke Park, Clyst St George II v Budleigh Salterton II, North Devon II v Whimple; E East - Kentisbeare v Sidmouth III, Honiton v Woodbury/Newton St Cyres, Ottery II v Thorverton II; F East Axminster v Sidbury.