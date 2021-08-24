Cricket Round-Up

Published: 5:39 AM August 24, 2021

The rest of society may be opening up, but more and more Devon Cricket League games have been called off because of 'isolation' issues, and it looks as if Covid-19 - and a damp English summer - will end up having a major influence on many promotion and relegation issues.

It will have worked out for some and left a sour taste in others' mouths.

The league's decision, midway through the season, to switch to a 'points-average' basis - to decide positions and points for cancelled matches - was a difficult one to take.

They did stress the importance of clubs acting honourably, but there was always the danger that teams might be 'influenced' to call off matches with more than the previous 'blanket' six points on offer.

A combination of Covid and rain cut deep into last weekend's programme again - the key Premier Division derby between struggling Exmouth and Sidmouth was one casualty - but this Saturday's final round of matches will hopefully still decide some big issues on the pitch.

The Premier bottom-two, Exmouth (ave 9.31pts) and Hatherleigh (9.42), meet in mid-Devon, while Cornwood (9.7) travel to second-placed Sandford.

Sidmouth 2nd XI can wrap up the C East title away to lowly Ottery St Mary, despite losing out in a 'revised-target' chase against Upottery last weekend.

Asked to score 184 off 29 overs, Elliott Rice (48), Nick Mansfield (45), Charles Brock (38no) and Nick Gingell (27no) did their best, but fell 12 runs short.

The drinks must have flowed at Sidbury on Saturday.

Although the G East leaders still have to travel to second-placed Shobrooke Park this weekend, it's all but done and dusted after Sidbury beat Woodbury & Newton St Cyres by 53 runs and Park were thumped by Kilmington by 98 runs.

Ed Chester stuck around for 66 in Sidbury's 227-7, before Simon Rowe weighed in with a lusty 27 off seven balls!

Fixtures for local club on Saturday include: Premier - Sidmouth v Bovey Tracey, Hatherleigh v Exmouth, Tiverton Heathcoat v Exeter; A - Seaton v Budleigh Salterton; B - Kilmington v Heathcoat II, Dartington/Totnes v Thorverton; C East - Ottery St Mary v Sidmouth II, Upottery v Whimple, Exmouth II v Shobrooke Park, Clyst St George v Sandford; D East - Sidmouth III v Barnstaple, Uplyme/Lyme Regis v North Devon II, Kentisbeare v Chardstock, Clyst Hydon v Sampford Peverll/Tiverton, Alphington/Countess Wear v Feniton; G East - Shobrooke Park II v Sidbury, Woodbury/Newton St Cyres v Alphington II.