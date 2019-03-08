Advanced search

Cranford Sports and Fitness Club hosting a 'Strawberries & Cream' tennis tournament

PUBLISHED: 20:34 24 July 2019

The Cranford Sports Clubs, Strawberries and Cream tournament poster. Picture CRANFORD SPORTS CLUB

The Cranford Sports Clubs, Strawberries and Cream tournament poster. Picture CRANFORD SPORTS CLUB

The Cranford Sports and Fitness Club are running a Strawberries and Cream open tennis Tournament in early August.

The event will take the form of a fun team tennis tournament followed by a quiz, strawberries and cream and a glass of Pimm's.

It is open to all tennis players in the local area and will be held on August 4, from 1pm to 5pm.

There is an entry fee of £10 which is paid on the day, to book participants can phone the Cranford sports and fitness club on 01395 265771 or pop into reception.

There are limited spaces available.

