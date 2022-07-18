Course complete for Couch to 5k Budleigh Runners

The fabulous Budleigh runners couch to 5K nine-week course came to a spectacular finale this week.

Seven local heroes completed the course at Steamer steps, having completed the Monday night club 5K route. They were cheered into the finish by a large gathering of Budleigh runners and presented with medals by the local Lions Club president Richard Allen.

Debbie Newson, Budleigh Runners chair, said: “They are all fantastic and deserve all the applause for completing the course. We wish them all the best in future running and hope to run with them on a regular basis on club nights.”

The celebration of their achievement was cemented by a glass of Prosecco kindly donated by the local Tesco store. A number of them went on to complete another 5K run at Exmouth parkrun on the Saturday.

If you would like to join Budleigh runners, check out the website at www.budleighrunners.co.uk