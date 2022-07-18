News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Course complete for Couch to 5k Budleigh Runners

Author Picture Icon

Tim Herbert

Published: 8:00 PM July 18, 2022
Budleigh Runners Couch to 5k

Budleigh Runners Couch to 5k - Credit: Budleigh Runners

The fabulous Budleigh runners couch to 5K nine-week course came to a spectacular finale this week. 

Seven local heroes completed the course at Steamer steps, having completed the Monday night club 5K route. They were cheered into the finish by a large gathering of Budleigh runners and presented with medals by the local Lions Club president Richard Allen. 

Debbie Newson, Budleigh Runners chair, said: “They are all fantastic and deserve all the applause for completing the course. We wish them all the best in future running and hope to run with them on a regular basis on club nights.” 

The celebration of their achievement was cemented by a glass of Prosecco kindly donated by the local Tesco store. A number of them went on to complete another 5K run at Exmouth parkrun on the Saturday. 

If you would like to join Budleigh runners, check out the website at www.budleighrunners.co.uk 

Running
Budleigh News

