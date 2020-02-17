Conservative Club hit top spot in the Exmouth Snooker League top spot

Conservative Club climbed three places to top the latest Exmouth Snooker League table after two consecutive 4-1 victories over Police Social Club teams.

Tim Parker (60-50), John Sharland (50-30), Dan Brown (63-51) and Iain Callander (103-53) lost just frame four to Terry Brown (84-63) of the visiting C team.

Next up, Dion Newcombe (90-88), Iain Callander (79-67), Tim Parker 68-43 and Dave Lance (62-49) were denied all five points by the B team's Phil Rowsell (81-40).

East Budleigh are third after overturning the loss of the first two frames to Mike Delahaye (86-27) and Bob Martin (51-26) at the Police A. Barry Bentley (75-65), Kev Luxton maintaining his break building run (75(44)-34) and Mark Auton's black-ball decider (70-62) sealed their seventh match win of the season to date.

Police C replace their B team stablemates in fourth place in the table with John Evens (73-31), Eric James (98-38), John Parrott (56-42) and John Anderson (85-63) unable to clinch maximum points as Kev Luxton (65-38) of defending champions, East Budleigh, won frame four.

Latest tables P W Pts

Conservative Club 13 9 35

Police S C A 12 7 33

East Budleigh 13 7 33

Police S C C 13 6 30

Police S C B 13 3 29

Highest break to date- Kev Luxton 48