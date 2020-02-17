Advanced search

Conservative Club hit top spot in the Exmouth Snooker League top spot

PUBLISHED: 11:51 17 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:51 17 February 2020

snooker generic picture

snooker generic picture

Archant

Conservative Club climbed three places to top the latest Exmouth Snooker League table after two consecutive 4-1 victories over Police Social Club teams.

Tim Parker (60-50), John Sharland (50-30), Dan Brown (63-51) and Iain Callander (103-53) lost just frame four to Terry Brown (84-63) of the visiting C team.

Next up, Dion Newcombe (90-88), Iain Callander (79-67), Tim Parker 68-43 and Dave Lance (62-49) were denied all five points by the B team's Phil Rowsell (81-40).

East Budleigh are third after overturning the loss of the first two frames to Mike Delahaye (86-27) and Bob Martin (51-26) at the Police A. Barry Bentley (75-65), Kev Luxton maintaining his break building run (75(44)-34) and Mark Auton's black-ball decider (70-62) sealed their seventh match win of the season to date.

Police C replace their B team stablemates in fourth place in the table with John Evens (73-31), Eric James (98-38), John Parrott (56-42) and John Anderson (85-63) unable to clinch maximum points as Kev Luxton (65-38) of defending champions, East Budleigh, won frame four.

Latest tables P W Pts

Conservative Club 13 9 35

Police S C A 12 7 33

East Budleigh 13 7 33

Police S C C 13 6 30

Police S C B 13 3 29

Highest break to date- Kev Luxton 48

Most Read

Treacherous travel conditions across Devon due to storm Dennis

Storm Ciara in Exmouth. Ref shs 07 20TI 1040681. Picture: Terry Ife

Take a dip in the Ocean of Music this April in aid of new Deaf Academy

Oceans of Music will raise funds for the Deaf Academy. Picture: Matt Austin/Deaf Academy

Colyton Grammar School teacher cautioned by police

Colyton Grammar School. Picture: CGS

Exmouth Players present gripping drama, ‘Beyond Reasonable Doubt’ this February

The cast of Beyond Reasonable Doubt. Picture: Alix Kelman

Blueprint document for Otterton’s future set to be scrutinised

exe Cottages at Otterton

Most Read

Treacherous travel conditions across Devon due to storm Dennis

Storm Ciara in Exmouth. Ref shs 07 20TI 1040681. Picture: Terry Ife

Take a dip in the Ocean of Music this April in aid of new Deaf Academy

Oceans of Music will raise funds for the Deaf Academy. Picture: Matt Austin/Deaf Academy

Colyton Grammar School teacher cautioned by police

Colyton Grammar School. Picture: CGS

Exmouth Players present gripping drama, ‘Beyond Reasonable Doubt’ this February

The cast of Beyond Reasonable Doubt. Picture: Alix Kelman

Blueprint document for Otterton’s future set to be scrutinised

exe Cottages at Otterton

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Ciaran Handforth and Philip Windsor land Exe Sailing Club major awards

Trophy winners at the Exe SC Awards Evening. Picture: EXE SC

Conservative Club hit top spot in the Exmouth Snooker League top spot

snooker generic picture

We should be eager to bring back beavers, concludes report on River Otter colony

One of the River Otter beavers. Picture: Devon Wildlife Trust

Take a dip in the Ocean of Music this April in aid of new Deaf Academy

Oceans of Music will raise funds for the Deaf Academy. Picture: Matt Austin/Deaf Academy

Dennis the Menace strikes again - Town’s Tuesday night game at Odd Down blown off course

Drive 24