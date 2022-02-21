Confident Cockles maintain winning form against Camborne

After Eunice kicked up a storm it was Exmouth Cockles who blew away the opposition with a six-try blitz to record a 43-10 win over Camborne.

Exmouth opened their account through a George Meadows penalty on four minutes, the beginning of a 23-point haul for the Exmouth fly-half. 17-5 at half time, all the home points from Meadows, including two tries.

The Exmouth forward pack dominated their counterparts, who bring a strong set piece game. Scrum and lineout have been performing well for the home side, giving a launchpad for The Cockles back line to attack from anywhere. The forward interchanges with Danny Martin and Matt Hicks into the front row helped continue the great work.

Although Meadows added six points from conversions, a Dave Bargent hat-trick was a huge part of the second period, combined with a lively Matty Ryan try under the posts, as the Cockles never the let the Cornishmen settle.

The stiff breeze advantage was a bonus after Exmouth played into the wind in the first half. The big boot of full- back Tom Steer with Meadows clearance kicks gave The Cockles great field position into club house corner.

Dave Bargent created havoc off the base of the scrum and deserved his three tries. This was a game when Exmouth split the Camborne defence with Lewis Geran, Oli Cave, Nick Headley, George Mears and Angus Meadows creating chances.

A couple of missed passes meant the score could have been even higher. Defence from the home side was a massive part of keeping the visitors to two scores. The tireless work of Connor O’Shaughnessy, Steve Pape, Lee Loveridge, Jack Madge, Gareth Walker, Will Ridout and Toby Papp also Royal Navy Rugby, ensured another double result this term.

Exmouth remain in 5th place in South West Premier League, six points behind fourth place Weston-super-Mare. The final six games, two home and four away including Weston, give The Cockles chance to close the gap for a great finish.

Exmouth Nomads travelled to Bideford for a tough run out against a well drilled North Devon outfit. Going down 29-10, Cockles two tries came from Eddie Ford and Ian Massey.

Matty Ryan battling for the Cockles - Credit: Exmouth RFC

Matt Hicks carries the ball to Camborne - Credit: Exmouth RFC



