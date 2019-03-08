Advanced search

Comets make impressive start to Exmouth Netball League title defence

PUBLISHED: 12:05 01 October 2019

Netball and basket 1

Archant

Comets were emphatic 61-13 winners when they met Tigers in an Exmouth Netball League match, writes Pamela Taylor.

Comets, league winners last season, welcomed two new players to the team, Jess Bennett and Clare Overton, and both settled in seamlessly, which allowed Comets to start their defence of the title in top form.

Tigers, new to the league last year, have improved in leaps and bounds and the score did not reflect their ability in all positions.

Cara Monaghan, shooting for Comets, rarely missed a shot from any part of the circle despite strong defence from Tigers.

By the start of the fourth quarter Comets had built up a substantial lead when Tigers were unlucky to sustain two injuries serious enough that the players could not return to the court after treatment.

It was decided to finish the match at this point with the score standing at 61 to Comets and 13 to Tigers.

Hopefully, both Tigers players will have fully recovered by their next match.

Players of the match were Jess Bennett for Comets and Vicky Gall for Tigers.

