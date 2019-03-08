Coleman Cup success at Exmouth Tennis Club

Mike Rollason presenting the Coleman Cup to winners Anne Bulman and Amanda Goodison. Picture EXMOUTH TENNIS CLUB Archant

Exmouth Lawn Tennis Club was proud to host the Coleman Cup ladies tennis tournament for a fourth year.

Coleman Cup runners-up Sue Norman and Wendy Smith with Mike Rollason of the competition sponsors. Picture EXMOUTH TENNIS CLUB Coleman Cup runners-up Sue Norman and Wendy Smith with Mike Rollason of the competition sponsors. Picture EXMOUTH TENNIS CLUB

The event was sponsored by Coleman Marine Insurance Services part of the Arthur J Gallagher Group.

The tournament is traditionally held on the club's four beautiful grass courts with the three hard courts in reserve.

The weather proved extremely trying right up until the actual day, but after a damp start by 11.30am, all four grass courts were in action, and, by the afternoon, sun glasses and sun cream were necessary.

Thanks to Exmouth Cricket Club, parking was readily available because there were 32 players, travelling from as far as Totnes, Christow and Sidmouth.

The day started with coffee and biscuits in the clubhouse followed by three matches consisting of seven games. There was a bottle raffle which raised over £90 for Hospiscare.

This was followed by an excellent beautifully set out lunch which included beetroot, brie and lentil salad, quiches and a delicious lemon and chocolate brownie dessert decorated with summer berry fruits ..all accompanied by Pimms or fruit juice. During the afternoon, the concluding knock out rounds of both the Coleman Cup and the Coleman Plate event for the runners up were played out.

The two finals were avidly watched by over 30 people and both matches were really well contested.

Anne Bulman and Amanda Goodison retained the cup beating Wendy Smith and Sue Norman 6-0 whilst Linda Coates and Sarah Pankiewicz won the Coleman Plate beating Vici Topping and Sharon O'Brien, 6-4.

Mike Rollason together with Coleman Plate runners-up Sharon O'Brien and Vici Topping. Picture ETC Mike Rollason together with Coleman Plate runners-up Sharon O'Brien and Vici Topping. Picture ETC

Mike Rollason, representing Coleman Marine, travelled down from the Exeter office to watch the finals and present the prizes.

Sylvia Jane, Exmouth Tennis Club chairman, expressed her thanks to all the members who had worked so hard to make the event possible with particular thanks going to Mary Sage who masterminded the superb catering, and Mike Paxton who had worked until dusk the previous evening making sure that the courts were fit for play. All involved now look forward to the 2020 tournament.