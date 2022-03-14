Cockles succumb to fast and fluent Uni display

The Cockles suffered their heaviest defeat of this term, 5-45 to Exeter University who proved to be a real livewire package, especially in the last fifteen minutes.

Exmouth endured a few setbacks during the afternoon, with Dave Bargent dropping out in the morning and then further injuries throughout the game to Nick Headley, George Meadows and Connor O’Shaughnessy. The whole bench was used with players not necessarily in the right position.

The game was pretty even for 20 minutes, but the impressive students then opened their seven-try account with the first of a trio of ties for James Botterill. Josh Barton hit the first of five conversions.

The response from a bullish Cockles pack was fairly swift with Jack Madge crossing the whitewash for Exmouth solitary score, the extras just missed by Tom Steer. Right on half-time, Max Courtis crossed for the Uni to make it 5-14 at the break and a game still very much in the balance.

As with the previous week, the expectant Exmouth supporters believed the game to be in reach but, despite a concentrated effort from the Cockles, they found themselves up against a very quick university team that started to find holes in the defensive line.

Tries from Benji Joseland, Kofi Barton Bayfield and two for Botterill completed the scoring for the students. Three of the tries arrived in the last six minutes as the Cockles ran out of steam but full credit to Exeter University, who have produced some terrific rugby all season.

Team; Matt Hicks, Jack Madge, Danny Martin, Lee Loveridge, Steve Pape, Been Hawley, Connor O’Shaughnessy, Liam Bayley, Matt Ryan, George Meadows, George Mears, Oli Cave, Nick Headley, Jake Inglis, Rhys Davies-Horne. Reps; Finn Keywood, Harry Sprague (1st Team Debut), Tom Steer.

The Exmouth coaching team will review the game and look to reload to be ready for a trip to Weston-super-Mare on 29th March. The Cockles 1st Team and Quins have a break next weekend. The Nomads make the short journey to Exeter Engineers and Colts travel to Plymouth to take on Albion Sharks.

Cockles defeat by Exeter University - Credit: Exmouth RFC

Jack Madge for Exmouth - Credit: Exmouth RFC



