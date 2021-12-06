News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Cockles share a thrilling game with unbeaten Hornets

Logo Icon

Ian Harris

Published: 2:06 PM December 6, 2021
Lewis Geran on the ball to Matt Ryan

Lewis Geran on the ball to Matt Ryan - Credit: Exmouth RFC

The Cockles took two league points from a cracking game but will feel that all five points were in reach throughout. Within 13 minutes Exmouth, were 19-0 up against top of the table unbeaten Hornets from Weston-super-Mare. 

The first three tries came from Nick Headley, Max Keen and the pick of the afternoon finished off by Matt Ryan. George Meadows slotted three conversions during the afternoon.  It took three minutes for Headley to go over then on six minutes Keen finished off a run in under the posts.   

By far the best try of the afternoon came from Matt Ryan who had to break just on the opposition 10 metre line, after some great interplay and a defence-splitting run from Lewis Geran, but Ryan still had to get round the final defender and sprint over the line.  

After 28 minutes, the Hornets’ dogged determination got them back in to his match and before half time, a brace from Matt Parker and one try Ozzy James, with a solitary conversion brought them back to 19-17. 

Early in the second period, the penalty count from the home side gave Hornets their next opportunity for three points, 19-20.  The lead swung back to the Cockles when Nick Headley crashed over for his second try, converted by Meadows, 26-20.   

Not long after Hornets clawed back with another penalty, 26-23. Rob Dempsey scored Hornets’ bonus point try, Carter conversion, 26-28.  This match-up still had some legs and both teams were looking for a decisive score.   

The Exmouth pack had worked hard all afternoon and had stabilised the set piece and the backs always looked dangerous. The home side still trying to grab the final possession to close out the game, eventually gave up a penalty on full time, kicked successfully 26-31. 

Those who braced the cold and wet agreed this was a markedly different Cockles performance to the previous week. Not just spirit and heart, this was full of exciting passages of play.  

The Cockles head to Ivybridge on Saturday 11th with Launceston at home on 18th December. This brings a break to halfway in South West Premier League calendar.  

Connor O'Shaughnessy and Shane Cooper (L/R)

Connor O'Shaughnessy and Shane Cooper (L/R) - Credit: Exmouth RFC

Matt Ryan try

Matt Ryan try - Credit: Exmouth RFC

Will Ridout

Will Ridout - Credit: Exmouth RFC

Jake Inglis on the ball

Jake Inglis on the ball - Credit: Exmouth RFC


Rugby
Exmouth News

