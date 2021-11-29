Cockles overpowered by Weston pack in windy conditions

Weston-super-Mare brought a fierce reputation with a very large pack and used them to their full advantage in a 31-0 victory over Exmouth.

The reality was that The Cockles had their attacking moments but could not convert possession in to points, as the visitors returned up the M5 with five leagues points.

It did seem fortuitous that Weston got their first of four unanswered tries not long after the start of the game. Solid defence from both sides was also an early feature, stopping scoring opportunities before Weston increased their lead in the build up to half time, the Cockles also missed a penalty attempt, 0-14 at the break.

Two more tries with conversions and a penalty took Weston clear, the home side were finding it difficult to cope with weight up front. A series of penalties did not help fluency of the game and a technical offence yellow card for each team throughout the game showed the intensity.

The coaching team will review the game footage to highlight areas to work on. The Cockles side featured a number of new young players, this will have been a hard lesson after such a bright start to the season.

Team; Matt Hicks, Gareth Walker, Shane Cooper, Liam Bayley, Jack Fahy, Toby Papp, James Harris, Max Keen, Matt Ryan, Tom Steer, Lewis Geran, Nick Headley, Dave Bargent, Angus Meadows, Jake Inglis. Reps. Fin Keywood, Oliver Engela Ras, Ollie Cave.

The Cockles entertain Hornets, from Weston-super-Mare on Saturday 4th December, currently the only unbeaten team in South West Premier League, having downed Exeter University last weekend

Exmouth Nomads retained top spot in Devon Merit Table 2 (NE) after a strong win over near neighbours Topsham 2nd Team. This top-four clash was always going to be a tough competition and delivered great rugby.

The Cockles came out winners 19-29, taking all the league points. Jevon Dry bagged a brace of tries, Juls Lucas and Guy Baker added two more. Matty Birbeck hit three conversions and a penalty.

Next up for the Nomads will be Honiton at home on Saturday 4th December.

Exmouth v Weston Jack Fahy - Credit: Exmouth RFC



