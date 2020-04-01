The Cockles in the 2019/20 South West Premier campaign - better away than at home?

Published: 4:06 PM April 1, 2020 Updated: 10:18 AM November 7, 2020

A look at the Cockles complete 2019/20 South West Premier season

In terms of home and away tables, the Cockles finished second bottom in the home table, but joint fourth in the away table.

The Cockles season began back in early September with a 7-7 home draw against Ivybridge before their first away win saw them rack up an emphatic 76-24 success at Launceston.

It was home action next with a 32-20 Imperial Ground win over Maidenhead before the first month of the season ended in defeat as they were beaten 25-15 on their visit to Newbury Blues.

October began well with a 26-5 home win over Okehampton, but three successive defeats followed as they went down to a heavy 63-7 defeat at Weston-super- and then suffered a narrow 25-23 home defeat to Barnstaple before the season ended with a 12-0 loss up at Bracknell.

You may also want to watch:

There were just two November outings for the Cockles with a 17-8 win at Camborne followed by an end of the month Devon derby at Brixham that saw them beaten 27-21.

December also saw the Cockles play just two games and both ended in defeat as a trip into Exeter to meet University ended in a 31-26 defeat and, four days before Christmas, a final outing fior the Cockles in 2019 saw them beaten 19-17 by Launceston.

They lost their first game of 2020, beaten 44-27 up at Maidenhead and then lost a fourth successive home game, going down 20-17 at home to Newbury Blues.

With the slide towards the foot of the table gathering momentum, the Cockles travelled to Okehampton where they served up a superb all-round performance to win 15-13 and they ended the first month of January with a 27-22 home in over Drybrook.

February was hit by the weather and so just two games were possible and both were away defeats in Devon derby matches as a 22-10 loss at Barnstaple was followed 21 days later by an 18-12 reversal at Brixham.

March began well for the Cockles as Camborne were beaten 27-21 at the Imperial Ground and then, on March 14, a game that proved to be the final outing of the season, the Cockles defeated Weston-super-Mare 28-27.

The South West Premier Division 2019/20

Home form table

P W D L

Barnstaple 10 9 0 1 WWWLWWWWWW

Weston-super-Mare 9 8 0 1 WWWWWWWLW

Maidenhead 10 8 0 2 WLWWWWWWLW

Okehampton 10 8 0 2 WWWWWWWLLW

Brixham 10 8 0 2 WLLWWWWWWW

Camborne 10 7 0 3 WWWWLWWLLW

Ivybridge 10 6 2 2 WWLWDWDLWW

Exeter University 11 6 1 4 WWWWLWDLWLL

Bracknell 10 6 0 4 LWLWWWWLLW

Drybrook 10 6 0 4 LWLWLWWLWW

Newbury Blues 10 6 0 4 LWLLWWLWWW

EXMOUTH 10 5 1 4 DWWLLLLWWW

Launceston 10 5 1 3 LLWLDWWWW

Away form table P W D L

Barnstaple 11 8 0 3 WWWWLWWWLWL

Okehampton 10 4 0 6 LLLLWLLWWW

Brixham 10 3 1 6 LLLDWLLWWL

EXMOUTH 10 3 0 7 WLLLWLLWLL

Weston-super-Mare 10 3 0 7 WLLWLLLLL

Drybrook 10 3 0 7 WLWLLLLLLW

Exeter University 10 3 0 7 LLLLWLLWWL

Launceston 10 3 0 7 LLWLLLWLWL

Maidenhead 9 2 2 5 WLWLLLDDL

Ivybridge 10 2 1 7 DWLWLLLLLL

Camborne 10 2 1 7 LLWWDLLLLL

Newbury Blues 10 1 0 9 LLLLLLLWLL

Bracknell 9 0 0 9 LLLLLLLLL