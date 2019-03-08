Advanced search

Cobbett Cup victory at East Devon for Paul Mullerworth

PUBLISHED: 12:54 22 August 2019

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5439. Picture: Terry Ife

Paul Mullerworth won the Cobbett Cup for 2019 as the clear winner of the August stableford at East Devon Golf Club last Saturday.

Paul's cup winning score of five under par 41 stableford points included birdies on the first, second and sixth holes and saw him finish two shots clear of in-form Paul Parnell and the field of nearly 130 players.

Mullerworth was three shots clear at the top of Division One, with Thomas Peters second on two under par 38 points. Stephen Morton was a shot further back on 37 points, beating Alan Forte on countback. Another countback was required to separate Max Handford and Bruce Chapman as they both came in on level par 36 points, Max just winning on a better back nine.

Paul Parnell continued his good run of form by winning Division Two with his three under par round of 39 points, including a birdie three on the 16th hole. Paul Heys took second place on countback from Harry Carter as they both scored 37 points, and Bill Edwards was fourth on level par 36 points. Kevin Jennings took fifth place on countback from Ian Andrew and Neil Sear as they all came in with 34 points.

Simon Harding took the honours in Division Three with his one under par 37 points, three shots clear of second placed Nicholas Sear (34 points).

Adrian Woolacott was a shot further back on 33 points, with Roy Newcombe taking fourth place on countback from Adam Jones (32 points).

