Clinic Half Marathon win for Harrier Berahu

PUBLISHED: 13:31 30 April 2019

Runners on the Clinic Maer 10km & Half Marathon. Picture: Jason Sedgemore

The Clinic Maer 10k and the Clinic Half marathon were both run on the final Sunday of April with the start and the finish line on Exmouth seafront.

Lizzie Mayne is the person who promoted both events and she was delighted with the response, saying: “It all went very well and I must say a huge thank you to the Exmouth and Dawlish squadrons of the sea scouts for marshalling the event – something they did so well.”

The Clinic Maer 10k was won, in a time of 41:27, by Alan Ashford with Dan Groves, second in a time of 42:18 and Simon Price came third in 43:47. For the ladies in the 10k, first home was Lisa Cruise, with her time being 46:39. The second lady home was Jodie Jeffery in 47:22 and the third lady was Lynne Armstrong in 49:03.

As for the Clinic Half Marathon, first and third places went to a pair of Exmouth Harriers with Berahu Hadera taking first place in a splendid time of 1:21. Just over a second behind was Liam Storey (1:22:08) and third was Tristan Kelsall-Sturr, also a Harrier, and his time was 1:25:48.

The first lady home in the half marathon was Sophie Auster in 1:37:07 with the second and third ladies home being Hannah Bown, of Exmouth Harriers in a time of 1:38:21 and Wendy Urban in 1:44:41.

We will bring you a more in-depth report on the races in next week['s Journal.

To keep up to speed with other events organised by Lizzie visit – www.lmevents.org.uk

