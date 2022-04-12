Classic Cockles display to earn a Cup Final berth

Ivybridge were the visitors to the home of the Cockles and there was extra spice to this encounter, as it was also a Devon Cup fixture. The Cockles produced one of their best team performances to take the win 43-25 and book a place in the final.

This also sealed fifth place in South West Premier League and the right to face Exeter University in the Devon Cup Final later this month. The first half see-sawed and it was tight at the break, 22-20.



Ivybridge kick an early penalty through Matt Grieveson, a couple of minutes later Danny Martin crashed over for Exmouth, 5-3. On 18 minutes, Nick Headley grabbed the first of a brace of well created tries, converted by Harry Ottoway at Fly-Half. Grieveson closed the gap with another penalty soon after, 12-6.

The visitors then took the lead but, from the kick off, Lewis Geran blindsided the waiting Ivybridge forwards and caught the ball from kick off, he ran in a superb individual try, Ottaway extras, 19-13. Sam Furse got his second try, conversion Grieveson, then Ottoway slotted a penalty right on half-time.

If the first half was breathless, what followed next kept the home crowd immensely entertained. Almost immediately, Oli Cave burst through to increase the lead, with Ottoway adding to his tally, 29-20. Ivybridge did hit back through Jay Geraty to get closer, 29-25.

From then on, it was The Cockles who sealed the deal and the interplay was some of the best seen since the early season. Up front, the forwards dealt with a very large & heavy Ivybridge pack. Strong running Nick Headley added his second with Jake Inglis sneaking a run-in down the line. Ottoway added two more conversions, 43-25.

The home side had one try ruled out but it didn’t matter, as the supporters, players and coaching team were already chuffed with a fine win, particularly with six lads in the team who have come through Cockles Juniors, then Colts in recent years. A very proud day for Exmouth.

The Senior Devon Cup Final will be played against Exeter University at Exmouth on Saturday, April 30.

Danny Martin for the Cockles - Credit: Jason Fahy

Great kicking from Harry Ottoway - Credit: Jason Fahy

Lewis Geran on the run - Credit: Jason Fahy



