Champions Brixington Blues finish season in style

The players, coaches and parents from Brixington Blues Under-12s are celebrating a highly successful season after another win on the final day confirmed their status as Division 3 champions.

The team have really progressed this year and have only suffered one defeat (in the cup) throughout the season. Performances throughout the squad have been outstanding, demonstrating some quality football and the perfect attitude for success.

The team can now look forward to testing themselves at a higher level next season and yet another success story for the Brixington Blues, a club that continues to churn out quality teams at all the youth age levels.

The players have been amazing and we have had great support from the parents. We would also like to thank our kit sponsors Morey's newsagents and Penny's estate agents for their continued support of the team.