Challenging week for the Budleigh bowlers

Sidmouth bowling club friendly. Ref shsp 19 17TI 2435. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

The past week was a quieter one for Budleigh bowlers, but important competitive matches were played and there were contrasting results for the club, writes David Roberts.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The ladies, who are flying high in the Over-50s Triples League, visited Heavitree and came away with four of the six points on offer with an overall 28-25 win.

Melissa Camp, Bunty Hudson and skip Mo Bond restricted their opponents to scoring on only four ends as they won convincingly 16-8 whilst Gwen Hurst, Ann Vincent and Bobbie Vanstone were well in contention throughout their match, but were unable to keep up their superiority allowing the Heavitree ladies to finish strongly winning 17-12.

It was a different story for the men in the Exeter and District Over-60s League as they returned from Tiverton West End empty handed and are still looking for their first important maximum point victory.

On a damp afternoon, Tony Barnes, Peter Hillman and David Roberts put up a good fight, but were outplayed by their skilful opponents, and lost 11-18 whilst Brian Ward, Paul Griffin and Andy Cardy found themselves well beaten, 26-8.

The next few weeks will be a crucial time for the team and points need to be gained to improve on a challenging start to the season.

The club did visit Starcross in a mixed friendly over four triple rinks and, whilst winning on two and drawing on one, lost 60-53 overall.

The best of the Budleigh rinks was that of Bryan Membery, Bobbie Vanstone and Paul Griffin who were behind until the last two ends and in registering seven shots on the penultimate end went on to win 17-11.

Brian Ward, Joan Shaw and Andrew Cardy played consistently well and kept ahead throughout to register a 15-10 win. Bob Gooch, Peter Hillman and David Roberts found themselves 8-0 down after only four ends, but slowly adjusted to the fast green to fight beck and earn a credible 14-14 draw.

In the Devon Section 3 Unbadged Triples quarter-finals, Paul Griffin, Peter Hillman and David Roberts travelled to Chardstock and, against all the odds, pulled off an 18-17 win in difficult conditions. They found themselves 10-2 at the halfway stage of the match, but recovered well to score over six ends.

Seaton visited on Sunday for a mixed friendly played over four rinks and they were the team that mastered the wet and breezy conditions with some very experienced bowlers as they won convincingly 68-43.

It was a most enjoyable afternoon, but the only winning rink for Budleigh was that of Tony Lim, Anne Clarke, Di Dixon and skip Brian Goddard, who came from behind to edge in front and take the rink 15-14.

The coming week sees both the Ladies and Men in Top Club action against Maderia and Axminster respectively and there are also Over-50s and Over-60s Triples League meetings with Exonia and Maderia.

Friday sees ladies' and men's fixtures, home and away, against Sidmouth, whilst David Roberts and Peter Hillman go in search of progress in the Section 3 Pairs competition at Maderia.