Celebration Drive in memory of Chris Price

Published: 12:00 AM September 15, 2021

The 2021 Outdoor season is drawing to its close but Madeira Bowls has hosted a couple of significant events over the past week and there is still a week to go.

Last Sunday, a Celebration Drive was played in memory of Chris Price. Chris was the Indoor Captain of the 2019-20 season. Chris’s wife, Alison, together with his Vice-Captain Graham Cottey arranged the drive to celebrate Chris’s life and the time he spent at Madeira.

The weather was very kind with the sun coming out as play started. Alison was supported by members of Chris’s family, his sister having travelled from Surrey for the celebration, and 40 Madeira bowlers took part. All enjoyed the happiest of afternoon’s bowling remembering Chris with a delicious cream tea and cakes provided by club members. The winning team of Gloria Taylor, Ian Munro, Geoff Furminger and Charles Darke were presented with prizes by Alison Price.

This Sunday, Madeira hosted the finals of the Bowls Devon County Trophy. Teams from Penny Cross, Shaldon, North Down and Torquay Kings competed in the semi-finals with Shaldon and North Down reaching the final which was played after a lunch of many pasties had been consumed. The very competitive Shaldon team emerged the worthy winners at the end of the day.

The weather scuppered one friendly last week but Madeira bowlers were pleased to host a team of four triples from Bovey Tracey on an extremely hot Tuesday. Bovey Tracey came out on top, although both clubs won two games each. The games were very closely fought with the best shot difference for Madeira being achieved by skip Carole Worth playing with Alan Porter and Danny Doran.

Results are in for the Exeter District Triples League in which Madeira played a team in the 2nd Division. Madeira did well and were the only team to win six games out of 10 but ended up in third place with 52 points to winner North Tawton’s 55 - they had won more ends and had a greater shot difference.

Madeira Bowls tribute for Chris Price - Credit: Madeira Bowls

