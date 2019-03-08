Captain's Charity Day success for Jason, Paul, Neil and Jason

The East Devon Golf Club Captain's Charity Day winners with club captain Robin Grenyer (centre) (left to right) Paul Heys,Jason Wride,Neil Rice and Jason Browring. Picture EAST DEVON GOLF CLUB Archant

I am afraid that those of you who are looking forward to another stimulating article about wild life, flora and fauna will be disappointed this week, writes Robin Grenyer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

After reporting for the last six-and-a-half years, Paul Willoughby has retired so that he can concentrate on his golf.

We will all miss his unique style, humour blended with a wide knowledge of so many subjects.

Thank you, Paul for a wonderful job and for promoting East Devon Golf Club.

So, this week it's facts and figures only! The winning team on Captain's Charity Day comprised of Paul Heys, Neil Rice, Jason Wride and Jason Browring with an excellent score of 91 points.

They finished just ahead of John May, Kevin Jennings, Peter Grant and John Webster on 90 points.

The best mixed team was Yvonne Lythgoe, John Lythgoe, Sue Loynes and Nigel Butt with 86 points and the best ladies' team was Janet Briggs, Linda Longmuir, Lesley Wilson and Marion Tye with 84 points.

The Summer sun has baked the fairways and although the ball is running a lot further, many shots struck slightly off line are finding their way into trouble.

The difficult conditions on Saturday proved no problem to Daniel Pletan and Ben Platt, who won the Mens Greensomes with a magnificent score of 46 points, 23 out and 23 back.

They finished five points ahead of Stephen Morton and David Paget on 41 points.

The Palairet Trophy, one of the top Devon inter club competitions, is played as a

Foursomes Knockout.

A great victory was achieved on Sunday when East Devon beat Honiton by four points to one. We now move on to the Fourth Round which is to be played on July 28.