Captain leads Exmouth 2nds in cruise control victory

Author Picture Icon

Tim Herbert

Published: 8:00 AM August 31, 2022
Cricket ball

A cricket ball lies in the outfield - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Captain Richard Baggs led the way for Exmouth CC 2nds, as they comfortably defeat Exeter 2nds by 77 runs in C Division East of the Tolchards Devon Cricket League. 

Baggs scored a lovely 77 and was ably supported by Codie Strydom (46) and Robert Dawson (65), as Exmouth closed with a powerful total of 255/9. 

A 73-run partnership between Adam Fradgley (62) and Aashay Dube (50) was as good as it got for Exeter in the reply. Exmouth shared around the wickets in dismissing their visitors for 178. Exmouth 2nds finish their season with a trip to Uplyme & Lyme Regis CC. 

Budleigh Salterton 2nds will travel to Chardstock on the final day in D Division East. A win for Budleigh and other results going their way could push them into the top five of the division and they will fancy their chances at a Chardstock side already relegated.  

Cricket
Exmouth News

