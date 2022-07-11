Captain Chappell leads brilliant Bradninch to Cup victory

Bradninch CC are celebrating a fantastic victory in the Devon Twenty20 Cup after a sweltering victory over Sandford in the final.

Captain Gary Chappell now lists a staggering four Cup successes on his personal CV, having previously won it twice with Exmouth and with Bradninch last season.

On a steamy morning in the finals day at Plympton CC, Tim Piper (49) and Mitch Pugh (46) were the main scorers for Bradninch in their 54-run defeat of Bovey Tracey in the semi-final. Sandford also enjoyed a comfortable route to the final, beating Plymouth CC by 46 runs.

In fairness to Sandford, they did have some key players missing due to County commitments and that possibly had an impact in the final, as they struggled to a total of 137/9, although skipper Richard Foan did bludgeon a powerful 66.

Bradninch stuttered at the start of their reply and looked in trouble on 65/4 but the partnership of Eliot Acton and Dan Hardy took the game away from Sandford, as they put on a stand of 76 to secure the trophy.

Chappell spoke to the Tolchards Cevon Cricket League website after the game, he said: “It's great to retain the trophy, particularly in a format where anything can happen. We were superb in the semi versus Bovey where we batted them out the game with Tim Piper playing a blinder up top.

“The most pleasing thing was seeing contributions from a lot of players and that shows the depth we now have. A few years ago, we might have jibbed it but we've come a long way and Eliot Acton's innings in the final highlights the confidence we now have.

Eliot was a big factor in the win, but our bowlers did a great job in both games, particularly Chad Classen in the final setting the tone with early wickets. Dan Hardy and Mitch Pugh showed their quality in both games.

“Credit to everyone at Plympton for putting on a great day: good food, cheesy classics from Carry (Alex Carr) and Justin (Wubbeling) on the music, and the pitch and ground were in superb condition!”