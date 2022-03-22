News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Calm before the storm for Exmouth Harriers

Tim Herbert

Published: 2:24 PM March 22, 2022
Low-key racing activity from the Harriers over the past week as everyone was either resting from a hectic past month and/or training hard for a number of events coming up in the next 4-6 weeks. 

Claire Sorensen was the only Harrier to race; she was 68th and 5th W35 in a great time of 1.27.04 in the Granite Way 10 miles on Saturday, March 19. It was the first of two races put on by Exeter City Community Trust over the weekend. The races took the runners along the Granite Way footpath and cycleway with fantastic views of Dartmoor and the surrounding countryside. 

28 Harriers kept themselves active by taking part and volunteering in seven Parkruns on Saturday morning. Langdon Williams was rewarded for travelling the 120 miles to Lands End, as he was the first finisher in the 5km run in a time of 20.05 along the cyclepath from Lands End to Sennen Cove and back. 

