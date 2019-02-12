Buzzhawks are crowned champions of the Budleigh Evening League

With one match to go, the Budleigh Buzzhawks wrapped up the Evening League with a fine win over the Maderia Bluebirds, taking five of the six points on offer and ensuring that the top position was assured, writes David Roberts.

Tony Lim, Paul Griffin and David Tomlinson held off a late rally from their opponents to win 17-16, whilst Rod Freer, Tony Hanson and skip Leighton Burston held on to draw their rink 16-16.

Congratulations to Peter Cooper, Buzzhawks’ captain, and all the squad, who have played consistently well over the indoor season.

The Budleigh Falcons could only manage to take two of the six points against Sidmouth as Richard Cooper, Don Huish and Brian Crook won 19-12, but the team still remain in contention for a top three finish which will be fought out over the next two weeks with the Exonia Eagles and Maderia Robins.

In a home mixed friendly against Ottery St Mary, there was a good 45-32 win for the Budleigh bowlers.

Tony Lim, Joan Cowing, Di Dixon and Don Huish finished strongly to win 25-13 whilst Melissa Camp, Andrew Scudder, Dawn Graham and Gerry Roberts never gave up and came from behind to score six shots to win 20-19.

The only highlight of the final men’s Over-60s League match, the meeting with Axminster, was a 19-11 win on one home rink for Richard Cooper, Tony Lim, Dick Mitchell and skip John Dill with the overall score being 92-56 in favour of Axminster.

In the Tuesday morning Triples League, Team Elm, comprising Mike Killoran, Simon Weclawek and Mo Bond, continued their good run of results with a 22-18 win, whilst Team Ash won through 25-10.

The Budleigh men’s club competitions have seen Tony Lim and Peter Burch progress in the four wood and John Dill booked his place in the next round of the 106 discipline.

In the ladies’ competitions, Joan Shaw is through to the semi-finals of the four-wood as is Gwen Hurst and Melissa Camp in the two-wood.

There was also a win too in the Round Robin Rene French Pairs for Melissa Camp and Joan Shaw.

The coming week sees the ladies in action in the Devon Lane League against North Devon whilst the ladies play Axminster in a friendly and the men host Sidmouth with two mixed friendlies against Honiton and Dawlish.

Budleigh Evening League latest table

P RW RL RGT GW F A Pts

Buzzhawks 9 14 3 1 7 360 271 43

Eagles 9 10 8 0 5 321 279 30

Robins 9 8 10 0 6 317 278 28

Falcons 9 10 8 0 4 295 324 28

Bluebirds 10 6 13 1 3 315 375 19

Sidmouth 8 5 11 0 2 236 317 14

RW – rinks won; RL – rinks lost; RGT = rinks and games tied; GW – games won