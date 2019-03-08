Advanced search

Bunty Bird wins the East Devon Palmer Cup

PUBLISHED: 11:05 13 June 2019

A bag of golf clubs sits on the course while a young Asian female golfer takes a swing in the background

A bag of golf clubs sits on the course while a young Asian female golfer takes a swing in the background

Noel Hendrickson 2012

Bunty Bird is the 2019 winner of the ladies Palmer Cup at East Devon Golf Club, writes Helen Chivers.

The Palmer Cup is played for annually by ladies with a handicap of 21 or higher and Bird won it in fine style with a two under par round of nett 72.

Playing in the worst of the days weather, a steady rain, Bunty was three shots clear at the top of Bronze division, ahead of second placed Sue Owen-Pawson who scored a one over par nett 75. Patsy Colvin took third place on countback from Pippa Norman and Annie Dent as they all score nett 77's. Leslie Dawson birdied the par five, 17th hole on her way to claiming first place in Silver division. She was two under par on nett 72 and lead the division on countback from Helen Hughes.

It took another countback to decide third place, with Sally Underwood eventually heading Jo Goldsworthy as they both came in with level par rounds of nett 74. Jenny Dobel was fifth with a one over par nett 75.

