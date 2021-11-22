Bumper crowd for Exmouth Town’s rescheduled victory

The rearranged fixture with Brislington saw Town’s highest attendance of the season, 370, witness a game of contrasting halves.

The visitors came with a game plan to battle hard, fight for every ball and take every opportunity to slow the game down and went into the half time break with mission accomplished. Indeed, the scoreline of 0-0 could have been 1-0 to Brislington as a speculative shot from 40 yards hit the post.

Town then produced a second-performance full of intensity, as they dominated possession and it became a question of when, rather than if, they would score.

Jordan Harris forced the ‘keeper into a decent save, Aarron Denny had an effort skim the crossbar and Josh Cann saw his shot well blocked. The goal finally arrived on 68 minutes when a driven corner from Ben Steer was turned home by Dan Cullen. Two minutes later, and a pin point cross from Denny was powerfully headed home by Harris.

Prompted forward by a Man of the Match performance from Ethan Slater, Town maintained the pressure, Harris again forcing a good save and Ace High inches away from converting another Denny cross.

The third goal duly arrived on 87 minutes with Harris latching on to a superb through ball from Cullen, holding off the defender before releasing a thunderbolt of a shot with the ‘keeper motionless.

The victory has seen Town climb to eighth in the table with games in hand over all the sides above them and, as the Town faithful, say ‘staying under the radar’.

During the half-time break, a collection was made for Keiron Proctor, the Brislington player who suffered the serious leg injury in the initial fixture and Town players also contributed to monies handed over.

Presentations were made by the Club to the three people who assisted Keiron on the pitch, Club physio Bob Chard, our senior player Tom Gardner and Emma Trout an Accident and Emergency Nurse at Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital, who was present at the game.

Next up for Town is a trip this Saturday to Millbrook.

Exmouth Town presentations - Credit: Exmouth Town FC

Presentation to those who helped Keiron - Credit: Exmouth Town FC



